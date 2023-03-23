Tottenham Hotspur have Oliver Glasner on their managerial shortlist, but he would not be willing to leave Eintracht Frankfurt before the end of the season.

Who will take over from Conte?

It does seem as if Spurs are set to part ways with their Italian manager in the coming days with reports suggesting the club are now discussing a compensation package for his early departure.

This will leave Spurs with 10 Premier League games remaining until the end of the campaign which may prove problematic in finding a manager who is willing to jump straight into the job.

Some reports would suggest Daniel Levy may look to Ryan Mason and a makeshift backroom staff for the remaining games before bringing in their long-term option for the summer.

One manager who would not be open to joining in the next week or two is Glasner, according to Fabrizio Romano, who does, however, believe the 48-year-old would be open to a Premier League move in the summer:

"I wanted to clarify on Glasner, that from what I understand, at the moment for the immediate situation, March/April, there is no way. So Glasner is not leaving Eintracht during the season.

"This is the feeling around the [Austrian] coach. At the end of the season, he will explore the options also in the Premier League."

Would Glasner be a good appointment?

There are certainly two ways of looking at the potential appointment of Glasner in north London if they are to seriously target him as Conte's successor.

This season may feel slightly underwhelming on the back of last season with Frankfurt currently six points off the Champions League spots in the Bundesliga table.

And their recent form has been incredibly underwhelming with no win to their name in their last six games across all competitions which included a 5-0 aggregate thumping in the Champions League (via Transfermarkt).

Like some of the other managers believed to be on Fabio Paratici's shortlist, Glasner does typically use a similar set-up to Conte with the use of wing-backs.

So in that sense, he could be viewed as someone to come in and keep the identity of the current side but potentially bring some fresh ideas.

Something which may also prove to be an attractive bonus for Spurs is his achievement of winning the Europa League last year with the German side.

Spurs are obviously in the middle of a trophy drought which will not be ended this season having recently been knocked out of the FA Cup and Champions League.

And given the north London club's issues this season, they could well find themselves playing in the second-string European competition next season - a competition in which Glasner has a good pedigree.