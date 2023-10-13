Tottenham Hotspur's resounding revival might have captured the hearts of the Lilywhites faithful across the globe, but several members of the squad have found themselves on the periphery following Ange Postecoglou's managerial appointment.

Having languished in the Premier League last season, Spurs failed to qualify for European football for the first time since 2009, with the dismissal of Antonio Conte in March preceding the transfer of club-record scorer Harry Kane.

To say it was a daunting moment would be like saying Leicester City's title triumph was impressive: a colossal understatement -but if there were any fears over the outfit's direction these have been expunged by Postecoglou's incredible, transformative effect.

Kane might've gone, but the additions made in return have suffused across the squad like golden sunlight, and Tottenham now boast a formidable crop of players safely perched in pole position after eight matches.

Heung-min Son, newly-appointed captain and centre-forward, boasts six Premier League goals already, while £40m playmaker James Maddison has been one of the "buys of the summer", according to the Times' Henry Winter.

But, as is the nature of football, building a dynasty is only possible by clearing the rubble, and certain members of the squad have found themselves quite exiled from a formerly prominent role.

Hugo Lloris is no longer captain and has lost his place, though aged 36 and declining this is somewhat understandable; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was hailed for his "phenomenal" qualities by past boss Jose Mourinho, but now waits for his first start of the top-flight term.

Another member of the fold who looks set for a departure is Eric Dier, who has played the lion's share of his career in north London but has hurtled into the abyss since the summer.

Is Eric Dier going to leave Tottenham?

Dier moved to Tottenham in 2014 after completing a £4m transfer from Portuguese side Sporting CP as a 20-year-old, and he has remained at the club ever since, making 360 appearances and leading Mourinho to hail him for leading "by example" in 2020.

Earlier, in 2018, Kieran Trippier had praised the "top professional", and it's clear that no one doubts Dier's mentality and application, but Postecoglou clearly doesn't value his performance on the pitch and has yet to provide him with match action.

Yes, the 49-cap England international has yet to play a single minute, not even getting the most infinitesimal slice of playing time, on the bench for three matches but unused.

It's a far cry from his role across the previous campaign, earning 42 appearances across all competitions. However, he has been slammed for his “dreadful” displays by the likes of journalist Josh Bunting.

His tendency to dive into impetuous challenges has cost him a place under Postecoglou; Cristian Romero has always been hailed as a talented defender, but was undeniably "reckless" with his aggression, though the composure and maturity exuded this season speaks of his continuing growth.

And now a long-serving member of the squad, Dier finds himself approaching the culmination of his contract, which expires next June, and with no resolution in sight.

Spurs: Contracts Expiring in 2024 (Transfermarkt) Player Age Eric Dier 29 Hugo Lloris 36 Fraser Forster 35 Ivan Perisic 34 Brandon Austin 24

He is still only 29 years old and likely has plenty of mileage left in the tank, but Postecoglou is setting up a lasting camp in London and is ruthlessly conducting his business in building a squad capable of fighting for silverware and Champions League football.

And as Dier was at the epicentre of a backline that shipped an embarrassing 63 Premier League goals last season, the sixth-worst in the entire division, his time might be up, especially now he is attracting attention from Mourinho's Roma.

The Portuguese manager holds the £85k-per-week ace in high regard, and the one-time Everton youth is said to be seriously considering the offer, closing the door on his lengthy stay with Spurs.

Tottenham are clearly seeking to clear out the ageing deadwood and unleash a fresh wave of youthful talent on the squad, and who can argue that this isn't a good move, based on the evidence this season?

There will always be claims that younger squads face a greater risk of imploding, but the equilibrium is settled at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, just so.

With all of this in mind, perhaps Dier's departure next summer would not be the worst thing in the world, and perhaps it will provide a precocious teenager like George Abbott a chance to impress within the first-team.

Who is George Abbott?

Abbott is a member of the “revolution” that is taking place at Tottenham right now, according to football.london's Alasdair Gold, with the raft of formative phenoms growing and improving by the month.

And while Dier is probably heading for the door, his dynamism is a thing that most players never boast, capable of playing across the backline and as a No. 6.

Well, it just so happens that Abbott holds the key to emulating this, with the 18-year-old offering positional versatility of the same merit.

Already deemed a prospect capable of weaving his way into the senior set-up, Abbott earned a place on the bench against Bournemouth in the Premier League in April and made his professional debut against Leeds United in the dying embers of the conclusive match of the campaign.

The multi-functional starlet has only completed one showing for the U21s this year but earned himself an assist in an emphatic victory over Chelsea.

His continuing ascent hints at a growing presence at the club, and while he is young, he already looks capable of making his mark, with skills that put him on the same pedestal as world-class players such as Joshua Kimmich - who can also operate in central midfield and at right-back.

Now, of course, Abbott is not Kimmich, Bayern Munich maestro meets defensive destroyer, but he could be moulded into a talent fit for success across several roles, and if he performs admirably, so many doors are opened regarding his place under Postecoglou's wing.

Viewed as a strong and imposing player with an ability to surge up the pitch by one writer, Abbott is clearly an energetic and progressive presence, and while he might not develop the kind of incredible ball-playing skills of Kimmich - who Mourinho dubbed an "absolutely phenomenal player" - his electricity on the ball could be crucial for his side.

With Dier leaving, this really does feel like an apt opportunity for Abbott to break into the team, and Postecoglou really could save millions by entrusting this 18-year-old with a role.