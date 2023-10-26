Tottenham Hotspur will be eager to get back into action following Monday's 2-0 win over London rivals Fulham, with the Premier League high-fliers not having long to wait to resume their exploits, ahead of Friday's clash with Crystal Palace.

Spurs currently remain in first place after nine matches, having secured seven victories and drawn twice, and with Palace up next at Selhurst Park, Ange Postecoglou will have complete confidence in his side's prospects of maintaining their charge.

While last season's travails have left the Lilywhites confined to domestic football, having finished eight in the Premier League last term and consequently missed out on continental qualification for the first time since 2009, the feel-good factor has very much returned.

And given that focus can firmly be fixed on restoring success in the Premier League - something which, so far, is very much in full swing - Tottenham could make merry in forging a tremendous campaign come season's end.

Palace will look to be resilient and organised at the back to hamper Spurs' attacking threat, but whether they can stop this seemingly indomitable force at present remains to be seen.

How could Tottenham line up against Palace?

Postecoglou will be handed a real boost for the weekend as midfield general Yves Bissouma is set to return from his one-match suspension after receiving two yellow cards during the victory over Luton Town a few weeks ago, with Spurs' Australian manager set to decide whether to oust his replacement, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, from that deep-lying berth.

Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon all remain long-term absentees, but the likes of Giovanni Lo Celso and Bryan Gil should again be available for selection, with the former having featured off the bench last time out.

Brennan Johnson could also be in line for a recall to the starting lineup after injury, though whether Postecoglou thinks he should displace Richarlison remains to be seen.

How is Richarlison performing this season?

When Richarlison signed for Tottenham from divisional rivals Everton in a £60m move in 2022, Spurs were convinced that they were clinching a player with a relentless work ethic and deadliness in the box.

He's definitely been energetic, but the 26-year-old certainly flattered to deceive in front of goal, only scoring once in the Premier League last term.

Richarlison PL Stats By Season (Transfermarkt) Club Season Apps Goals Assists Tottenham 23/24 9 1 3 Tottenham 22/23 27 1 4 Everton 21/22 30 10 5 Everton 20/21 34 7 3 Everton 19/20 36 13 3 Everton 18/19 35 13 2 Watford 17/18 38 5 5

Once hailed as a player who can "fight for the Ballon d'Or" by former Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti, Richarlison has improved this season but has not reached his peak, and will have teammates such as Johnson knocking on Postecoglou's door for a starting berth in his stead.

As the table above illuminates, last year was the player's worst in front of goal so far during his Premier League career, and while he only has one league goal this season, the £90k-per-week dynamo has been far more spirited and enterprising.

Typically fielded on the left wing, Johnson could be the perfect option to replace him against Roy Hodgson's men if Postecoglou chooses to delve down that route, handing his £47.5m summer acquisition from Nottingham Forest the chance to stake his claim for a regular starting role.

How good is Brennan Johnson?

Having enjoyed a successful loan spell with League One team Lincoln City during the 2020/21 season, scoring 13 goals and supplying 14 assists, Johnson was welcomed back to the Forest first-team with the belief that he would play a pivotal role.

And indeed he did, with the versatile forward posting 19 goals and nine assists across all competitions during the 2021/22 campaign, as Cooper masterminded an ascent to promotion ecstasy.

And last year, the City Ground outfit's preservation of their newfound top-flight status owes much to the 22-year-old's feats, with his eight Premier League goals personally winning his side 11 crucial points.

The £70k-per-week ace is a real “handful” - as was said by scout Antonio Mango - and offers pace and fleet-footedness in abundance - enough to make a real impact on a first-class squad in Tottenham's this term.

This season, after starting the first three top-flight fixtures of the term with Cooper's side, Johnson has made three league appearances for the Lilywhites, most recently featuring as a substitute on Monday night.

Hailed as a man who can "cause so many problems" by journalist John Bunting, he will be expected to do just that against a Palace squad boasting enough cohesion to stifle Postecoglou's side, should the fluidity not be intact.

And given that he ranks among the top 6% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and the top 8% for tackles per 90, he boasts the level of forward-surging efficiency to compound the Eagles' defensive struggles - having conceded four times against Newcastle United last time out.

Richarlison, of course, is a real threat on his day, but his performances this season - while better than last year's have not warranted an unwavering starting berth - and Postecoglou would be wise to make good use of his various options.

But the fact that Postecoglou can rotate the likes of Richarlison for rising stars such as Johnson underscores the strides taken at the club.

The erstwhile Tricky Trees talent has yet to truly announce himself, but should he be provided with a starting berth later this week, his dynamic qualities set him in good stead to play a central part.

The Wales international certainly has a hefty price tag to try and repay, but if he is to be handed a regular run of games over the coming weeks and months, then those of a Spurs persuasion could be in for a real treat.