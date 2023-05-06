It was by no means a vintage display, but Tottenham Hotspur clinched a crucial victory over Crystal Palace on home turf on Saturday afternoon, bolstering their hopes of European football next season.

It was Harry Kane with the decisive goal, expertly heading in Pedro Porro's looping cross to become the outright second-highest goalscorer in Premier League history, behind only Alan Shearer, scoring his 26th of the season in the process.

The win means Spurs leapfrog Brighton & Hove Albion into sixth place, though the Seagulls currently have three games in hand and sit just three points behind Ryan Mason's men.

Realistically, Tottenham will need to win their remaining three fixtures - against Aston Villa, Brentford and Leeds United - if they are to avoid a return to the Europa Conference League, and will now need the players to build upon the pleasing performance.

The aforementioned Porro is one such ace who impressed with a confident and effective display, and if he can create a late-season purple patch, his side might just maintain their hold on Europa League qualification.

How did Pedro Porro play against Crystal Palace?

Porro has endured something of a tumultuous ride since completing a £5m loan move to the Lilywhites - which has a £39m summer obligation to make the deal permanent - on deadline day of the winter transfer window.

Having forged 11 outings in the English top flight, Porro has plundered two goals and assists apiece, impressing with the offensive calibre of his skill set while offering some questionable displays from a defensive standpoint - chastened by the words of Jamie Carragher that he "can't defend" after Spurs' 6-1 drubbing at the hand of Newcastle United.

However, against the Eagles, he soared to his highest point yet in Tottenham white, with Sofascore recording his match rating at a laudable 8.0, with his assist complemented by 71 touches - in the thick of the action - four key passes and success in four of his 11 ground duels, while also completing his one attempted dribble.

The £85k-per-week ace also found his target with four of his 13 crosses, and is clearly starting to forge a deadly partnership with the prolific Kane, with The Athletic's Charlie Eccleshare hailing him as a "constant outlet".

Speaking of his dynamo after the match, Mason said: "Pedro [Porro] has been quite effective for us, even in the previous system. He's scored and provided assists. He works hard."

Tottenham have not quite been at the races this term after tantalising green pastures under Antonio Conte's wing with a fourth-place finish last term, but it has unravelled like a loose spool of string.

Woeful recent form has threatened to capsize the ship, but the victory over Palace certainly presents a path towards finishing on a high and securing a place in the Europa League next season.