Tottenham Hotspur's new right wing-back Pedro Porro is quickly becoming one of the most popular members of the squad inside Hotspur Way.

What has Pedro Porro done so far at Spurs?

Since landing in north London, the Spanish wing-back has had to be patient for his opportunity in the starting XI with Emerson Royal impressing in recent months.

But the 23-year-old has begun to show signs of what he could bring Tottenham having provided his first assist for the club on the weekend.

And it seems as if the defender has not been sulking behind the scenes with Alasdair Gold suggesting he has quickly become a popular member of the side at Hotspur Way.

Not only has he earned the friendship of his teammates, but it also seems he has earned their trust on the pitch - none more so than with Harry Kane:

"He's very popular within the squad already. He's a bit like Sonny [Son Heung-min] - he's kind of always got a smile on his face and that immediately kind of brings him into the squad atmosphere and everyone seems to like him.

"I guess it's been about trying to adapt, blend in, get to know the other players, become this kind of member of the squad that they can trust with the ball, and you can see that; Harry Kane especially keeps looking for him with his passes."

What can Pedro Porro bring to this Spurs side?

Throughout the campaign, Spurs have struggled on the whole with a lack of attacking intent from their options at right wing-back which saw them make changes during the winter window.

Emerson has impressed lately, however, on the whole, the Brazilian does not provide much of an attacking threat in Antonio Conte's set-up.

Over the course of the Brazilian's 31 appearances in all competitions this season, he has only been able to provide a return of just two goals and one assist.

To put that into context, Porro has only made four appearances in the Premier League and he has already matched Emerson's assists return for the campaign.

In comparison, this season, Porro has provided significantly more crosses into the penalty area as well as returning almost double the amount of shot-creating actions per 90 minutes (via FBref).

It has to be recognised Emerson could still provide Spurs with a useful option given he has proven to be sound defensively.

The Brazilian has offered just over double the number of tackles per 90 minutes in comparison to Porro this season, potentially offering Spurs an option for games they expect to be put under serious pressure.

But to have a player who is finally able to offer a real attacking threat has to be exciting for all at Spurs but most of all Kane who will be hoping for more crosses like the one for his opening goal on the weekend.