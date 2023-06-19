Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could be allowed to leave the club by Ange Postecoglou this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg?

According to SPORT BILD journalist Christian Falk, Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg has emerged as a target for his former club Bayern Munich this summer, as the journalist said on Twitter: "True. FC Bayern discussed a Transfer of Pierre Emile Hojbjerg."

As per Football London, Hojbjerg is keeping his cards close to his chest regarding his future and spoke before his native Denmark's EURO 2024 qualifying match against Slovenia on Monday, stating:

"What's lucky is that we plan an international match tomorrow (Monday)," he said.

"So my focus is there. What comes next is fortunately not in my hands. "What I can focus on is what needs to be done tomorrow. I have spoken about before about my time in Munich, but right now I have nothing to say about it."

talkSPORT understand that Tottenham would be willing to listen to offers for the £100k-a-week ace this off-season as he is not guaranteed a starting berth under Postecoglou next term.

Hojbjerg has two years left on his present terms in north London and may well be set for a new challenge following three years at the Lilywhites.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has signalled that he thinks Hojbjerg will leave Tottenham this summer and he also has his doubts over the future of Eric Dier, who could also move on this summer.

Jones said: "In terms of Dier and Højbjerg, I don't know about Dier. I don't know enough about that, but Højbjerg, for sure, seems like his future is in doubt. And I think it's probably unlikely that he stays at Tottenham."

Should Tottenham Hotspur let go of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg?

All things considered, Hojbjerg is an experienced operator in the engine room, though he may be moved on this summer as Postecoglou looks to stamp his authority on his squad in the transfer market.

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison is being heavily courted by Tottenham this window, potentially indicating that a changing of the guard in the middle of the park may be a key part of Postecoglou's plans in north London.

In 2022/23, Hojbjerg made 44 appearances in all competitions during the campaign, registering five goals and seven assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

The 27-year-old was also a comfortable presence in possession across the season and maintained a pass success rate of 88.6% in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

In the next few weeks, Hojbjerg's future at Tottenham will become clearer; nevertheless, it does feel like now may be the right time for both parties to go their separate ways ahead of 2023/24.