The 2023/24 campaign has offered Tottenham Hotspur a fresh start with some major changes over the course of the summer.

Indeed, the early signs are looking positive for the Lilywhites under their new manager Ange Postecoglou. The Australian's attacking style of football is going down a treat in north London and has seemingly caught a few in the wider sphere by surprise.

However, Tottenham did also see major changes made to their squad over the summer with some of their highest earners being removed from the wage bill. Some of the summer departures will be viewed as the club offloading some of their 'deadwood', but the sale of Harry Kane will naturally sit heavy with lots at the club.

Now the new campaign is up and running, Football FanCast has taken a look into which players at Tottenham are now earning the most in what is very much a new-look Spurs. All earnings are based on reports via Capology.

1 How much do Spurs spend in wages per year?

Tottenham have established themselves as one of the country's Big Six clubs with regular qualification for the Champions League over the last eight years. Ironically, this season will mark their first campaign since 2009 where the club have not been involved in any form of European competition.

However, they remain one of the league's biggest clubs and they do have the wage bill to put them among the top end of the league. Although it may not quite be as astronomical as some of their competitors, Spurs do still fork out a whopping £110.6m per year to their players.

To put that into context, Spurs come in as the league's sixth-highest spenders on wages with Manchester City coming in at the top with a stunning £216.2m spent on wages this year. However, the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle United follow in closely behind the Lilywhites with north of £100m spent by both clubs, respectively.

2 Tanguy Ndombele - £200k per week

The Frenchman remains one of Tottenham's most expensive players having cost the Lilywhites a whopping £55m back in the summer of 2019. However, he has definitely not lived up to the expectations which will have been put on him upon his big-money arrival.

Despite signing for the club four years ago, the 26-year-old has only been able to rack up 91 appearances for Spurs across all competitions. In that time he has only returned 10 goals and nine assists.

As a result, the midfielder has been sent out on loan multiple times and, once again, finds himself away from Spurs on a season-long loan to Galatasaray. But ultimately, he remains the club's top earner as he remains on the books for potentially two more years.

3 Son Heung-min - £190k per week

It is very hard to justify the amount of money in which football players earn, however, in the context of this list, Son Heung-min's wage is very much well-earned.

The South Korean has now been playing his football in north London for eight years and, at the age of 31, he is still performing at an impressive level.

There is no doubting the 2022/23 campaign was not quite up to the usual standards set by the winger, but it seems he is already looking sharper this season having scored a hat-trick in their away game against Burnley.

Having also been handed the armband for the season, Son very much looks like value for money in comparison to what Spurs pay some of their other players.

4 Ivan Perisic - £180k per week

This is another example of where Spurs may see themselves are severely overpaying an individual. Ivan Perisic landed at Spurs last summer on a free from Inter Milan, however, he has struggled to live up to his illustrious reputation.

The Croatian has won a serious amount of trophies over his career and was signed by Spurs on the back of an impressive season in Serie A. But it is apparent he has not hit the same heights in England and currently finds himself as nothing more than a rotation player under Postecoglou with Destiny Udogie nailing down the spot at left-back.

Although Spurs were able to pick the 34-year-old for free, £180k-per-week is an awful lot of money for the return they are currently getting from him.

5 Cristian Romero - £165k per week

Much like Son, this is an example where Tottenham will feel they are spending their money wisely. The Argentine centre-back arrived at Spurs having won the Defensive MVP award in Serie A with Atalanta and he is certainly living up to that hype.

That is not to say there have not been some issues along the way with the 25-year-old's discipline often leaving a lot to be desired.

However, alongside the newly-signed Micky van de Ven, Cuti is beginning to look like a real leader in the Spurs back line - a promising sign for the years to come.

6 Dejan Kulusevski - £110k per week

Although it is still an obscene amount of money in the context of day-to-day life, there is a fair drop to the next top earner in Dean Kulusevski.

The Swede's stay in north London has now been made permanent following an 18-month loan deal from Juventus. However, he does still seemingly have a point to prove.

After a stunning first few months on loan with the Lilywhites, the Swedish winger struggled to find the same form last season. Perhaps Postecoglou's attacking system can help bring the best out of the 23-year-old; but it would seem the Australian is looking to provide him with competition for the starting spot through the signing of Brennan Johnson.

7 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - £100k per week

Life under Postecoglou has not quite gotten off to the best start for Tottenham's Danish midfielder with his regular spot in the starting XI diminished under Big Ange.

Yet the midfielder remains one of the club's top earners on £100k-per-week having remained with the north London outfit despite a lot of reported summer interest.

Indeed, it is believed both Atletico Madrid and Fulham showed a serious interest in the 28-year-old who now seems to be an extremely strong option off the bench for Spurs.

8 Hugo Lloris - £100k per week

The case of Hugo Lloris will remain one of the biggest mysteries from this summer's transfer window with the Frenchman remaining with the north London club.

His time at the club appeared to be up at the end of last season with a shaky 2022/23 campaign coinciding with the penultimate year on his contract, however, he has seemingly rejected potential moves over the summer and remains at the club.

It is believed Lloris is not in the plans of Postecoglou, therefore, his role at the club will not expand further than simply training on a daily basis at Hotspur Way.

An incredible servant for the club, but it is certainly an odd situation which has developed for the former France captain.

9 Richarlison - £90k per week

Tottenham's club record signing, Richarlison comes in with a fairly modest weekly wage - considering the £60m needed to sign him. However, he remains another play who is struggling to live up to the huge cost of bringing him to north London.

Last season, his struggles were clear for all to see. But now Kane has departed the club, his path to the starting spot up top has become much more clear. Yet his struggles to find the back of the net have remained with Son being selected ahead of him by the Australian manager just four games into the league campaign.

The Brazilian was offered a real opportunity to nail down the spot up top in the new-look Spurs side, the early signs are not so promising.

10 Pedro Porro - £85k per week

Much like Kulusevski, Porro's initial loan in north London was made permanent over the summer after joining from Sporting CP in January. And the Spaniard seems to have won the early battle for the spot at right-back under Postecoglou.

Despite not starting the season-opener against Brentford, Porro has quickly established himself in Postrecoglou's back four having notched up a stunning assist in the impressive victory against Burnley.

Although it is still early day under the Australian manager, it seems as if Porro is one of the players who has impressed Big Ange since he arrived in north London.

11 Eric Dier - £85k per week

Very similarly to Lloris, the situation surrounding Eric Dier remains very unclear. It is apparent that the Englishman is not in the plans of Postecoglou having not been selected for any of his opening four Premier League squads or even the Carabao Cup squad against Fulham.

What lies ahead for the 29-year-old in north London remains unclear, however, he could be set for a season out of the match day squad whilst raking in a whopping £85k-per-week.

The defender is now playing into the final year of his contract at Tottenham, so perhaps the Lilywhites look to cash in on him in their final opportunity, in January.