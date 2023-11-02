Tottenham Hotspur have long ebbed and flowed from the desired standard, and while Mauricio Pochettino's reign at the club is fondly remembered, the Argentinian's leadership did not bring home silverware.

His dismissal marked the beginning of a series of sackings, four in as many years, before Spurs chairman Daniel Levy appointed Ange Postecoglou in the summer, who has now got the club in the ascendancy in the Premier League.

The Australian gaffer has been superb in his implementation on the pitch and equally impressive in his summer transfer business, having ditched the deadwood and bolstered his side with some exciting acquisitions.

Among the departees was Davinson Sanchez, who once arrived for a lofty fee and with the world at his feet only to never quite harness his potential in north London.

What Tottenham paid for Davinson Sanchez

Pochettino signed Sanchez from Ajax in 2017 for a club-record £42m, surpassing the previous record signing of Moussa Sissoko by some £12m, with his erstwhile boss hailing him as a "beast".

The powerful centre-back had enjoyed a prodigious introduction to life on the major stage and won the Dutch side's Player of the Year award prior to his move to English shores.

Earning £65k-per-week in London, the 57-cap Colombian completed a total of 207 appearances during his time as a Lilywhite, scoring five goals and providing one assist, though he declined during his stay and is now worth just £12m, according to Football Transfers.

Jamie O'Hara even branded him "one of the worst players" he had seen in the Spurs backline, and the fact that he only started eight league matches last season despite Tottenham's struggles says it all regarding his importance and reliability.

Sold to Galatasaray in the summer for roughly £13m, Sanchez has now rediscovered his best form and is thriving in the Turkish Super Lig, with renewed creativity contributing to a rather special result.

Davinson Sanchez's statistics this season

As per Sofascore, Sanchez has been in stellar showing in the league this term, starting five games, scoring one goal, completing 84% of his passes, making 2.2 interceptions, 1.8 tackles, 2.8 clearances and, staggeringly, 9.4 ball recoveries per game.

Against Manchester United in the Champions League, the 6 foot 2 colossus produced a stunning display to secure an unlikely victory at the Theatre of Dreams, earning two assists, making two key passes and displaying his defensive skill by forging six clearances.

From that match alone, Sanchez doubled his entire assists tally as a Tottenham player and even now boasts a higher seasonal tally than Spurs right-back Pedro Porro, who has been hailed as "one of the best passers" at the club by reporter Alasdair Gold.

Porro has played nine times this season and earned one assist, ranking among the top 11% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions and the top 17% for assists per 90.

In comparison, the 27-year-old Sanchez ranks among the top 1% of central defenders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists made per 90, as per FBref, showcasing the efficiency of his creative touch.

Porro, of course, is hardly flattering to deceive this term and looks a real marauding force on the right wing, but Sanchez's renewed attacking ingenuity has been pivotal for success in matches such as the one at Old Trafford for the Istanbul giants.

Whether Tottenham actually made a mistake in letting Sanchez go is probably untrue, but the natural ability is clearly there and a new coach and fresh regime under Postecoglou could have restored the 'beast' inside.