Tottenham Hotspur have been sensational since the summer, currently topping the Premier League table after ten matches, and looking a different breed following last year's stuttering season.

Ange Postecoglou is the mastermind and has been ever so impressive in harnessing the clear quality of this Spurs side and unlocking the potential, with the start to the current campaign proving that not only is a return to European competition feasible, but long-awaited silverware could also be secured.

While the Australian's transfer additions have been exemplary - James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, stand up - he has also succeeded in transforming the previous woes of some underperforming stars, with Heung-min Son now a free-scoring phenom and Yves Bissouma running the show from the midfield.

Yves Bissouma has been a machine for Spurs

Tottenham signed Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion for £25m in the summer of 2022 after the midfield machine had excelled on the south coast, with Graham Potter hailing him as an "incredible talent".

The £55k-per-week ace flattered to deceive last season and failed to impress as Tottenham toiled, but now he is a man reborn and is finally exhibiting his skills with the kind of distinction that was expected upon his arrival.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 2% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 6% for passes attempted, the top 12% for progressive passes, the top 14% for progressive carries and the top 7% for successful take-ons per 90.

Simply, he knows how to pass the ball. Moreover, he knows how to pass it well, blending intelligence with robustness and threading it all together with his incredible combative approach, also ranking among the top 18% for tackles per 90.

Yves Bissouma: 22/23 vs 23/24 (as per Sofascore) Statistic 22/23 23/24 Apps 23 9 Starts 10 9 Shots per game 0.3 1.6 Key passes per game 0.3 0.6 Pass completion 91% 92% Tackles per game 0.7 3.2 Interceptions per game 0.5 1.7 Clearances per game 0.4 1.6 Dribble success rate 0.3 (78%) 2.0 (75%) Duel success rate 1.7 (47%) 7.7 (62%)

As the table portrays, the Mali international midfielder has enjoyed an unbelievable upswing in output, with his effectiveness as the churning engine crucial for the fluidity of this resurgent Tottenham side.

Where last term he was discernibly struggling to adapt to a new system that was, frankly, failing to come together as a whole, with Conte's dismissal preceded by months of inconsistency - and the final weeks of the campaign bearing fruits of a similar rotten standard.

Once described as a "monster" by journalist Aaron Stokes, Bissouma looks set to dominate the Tottenham centre for years to come, though he cannot be expected to conduct his business without support, and while there are other impressive figures in the fold, one youth star named George Abbott could soon find a home on the major stage.

George Abbott could be Tottenham's next academy star

Abbott has completed 44 appearances for Tottenham's various youth sides and has been bestowed his professional debut, with one senior display to his name.

This suggests that he is at the forefront of the pecking order and could soon find a regular spot in Postecoglou's first-team should he continue to make the increments to his game.

This season, in the Premier League 2, Abbott has enjoyed a tremendous prolific run in the short time he has spent on the pitch, posting two goals and an assist across the past three matches in the competition, having not featured across the opening four matches of the campaign.

It is important to remember that this gifted midfielder is only 18 years old, with the next few years still very much to be spent fine-tuning his ability, but there is already ample evidence that he will earn chances to impress.

With indications suggesting that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is on his way out too, this could be the move to make considering the lack of defensive depth suggests that there lies the first port of call on the transfer front in 2024.

Hojbjerg, aged 28, has only started one game in the Premier League under Postecoglou and has reportedly been made available for transfer this winter, with reports suggesting that Atletico Madrid and Juventus are both considering a swoop, though Spurs have whacked a £26m price tag on the Dane - a demand that remains to be seen whether or not it will be met.

In Abbott, Spurs would be able to unleash a homegrown talent with the dynamism required to prosper, having found a home both in the centre of the park and in a full-back deployment.

Having also graced the Premier League pitch already, making his debut aged 17 off the bench against Leeds United in the final game of the 2022/23 season, Abbott's quality is clearly enough to warrant a prospective place in the squad on occasion.

Those making the decisions have seemingly spotted something in the teenage sensation that suggests he has a future in the first-team, given his debut at such a young age, and therefore, there could be much more to come from him.

Club insider Superhotspur has been among those to wax lyrical over Abbott's ability, saying that he 'can play as a defensive-midfielder, box to box midfielder, or as a full-back on either flank. Tenacious in defence and very hard-working off the ball, Abbott reads the game very well, and has good skill on the ball.'

Abbott was hailed by Tottenham assistant coach Ryan Mason for his ability and application, with the former interim boss saying: “But I would say the most important thing is to have people who have energy, who feel that pride to wear this shirt. I said it to them afterwards that they are an example of what an academy player should look like in terms of their work rate”

Tottenham boast one of the richest academy ranks in world football, let alone the Premier League, and the effusive remarks that Mason has received, partnered with the growing role in Wayne Burnett's development side, denotes an upcoming career with a prominent role on the major stage.

Postecoglou have proven his faith in the youth ranks, and with Abbott starring at present, there's every possibility that an opportunity to feature among the seniors will come his way sooner rather than later.

If the teenage talent can continue to impress, he might be a well-known name within Tottenham's squad and could be a dream partner to Bissouma as a player who could add an attacking threat to his teammate's qualities as a passer and defender.