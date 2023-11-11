The feel-good factor at Tottenham Hotspur has taken an almighty hit after Ange Postecoglou's nine-man side fell to defeat against Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday night.

Now, second-placed Spurs travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers to get back to winning ways, but will have to do so without multiple players in that injury and anarchy-strewn fixture.

Tottenham team news vs Wolves

Where to start? Tottenham are set to be without a heap of first-team stars for the trip to Wolverhampton, with Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie both suspended after red cards against the Blues.

To compound the woes, impressive summer signings James Maddison and Micky van de Ven are both set to be sidelined until the new year, which hits Postecoglou's fluid system with the force of a steel hammer.

Richarlison is also going to be unavailable for around one month after undergoing a groin operation, but Postecoglou will at least welcome defender Ben Davies back to the fold following injury.

Eric Dier's stats vs Chelsea

It is unfortunate that the absentees are all some of the most crucial cogs for Postecoglou, but such is the way of football and Tottenham will now need to improvise and overcome.

Davies was hooked at half-time during his only Premier League start of the season a few weeks ago against Crystal Palace, but the Welshman will now be required to partner Eric Dier in central defence, who has played a similarly peripheral role.

However, Dier was impressive off the bench against the Blues and won 100% of his duels, made three clearances and one interception, as per Sofascore.

The 29-year-old also came oh-so-close to restoring unlikely parity in the closing stages after his second-half goal was ruled out by VAR, but he proved that he has what it takes to impress in this ambitious Spurs side at present.

It was a stoical display that lived up to previous praise from pundit Jermaine Jenas, who once called him “sensational”, but there is no disputing the fact that Dier is second-choice - with Monday's defeat just his first appearance of the campaign.

Nonetheless, the 6 foot 2 defender has been presented with a big opportunity to steer the Spurs ship back on course at Molineux.

Why Eric Dier should start vs Wolves

The obvious reason that Dier deserves a starting spot against Wolves is simply that Postecoglou's side is rather threadbare following the chaotic contest against Chelsea.

But the England international can certainly play a convincing role over the weeks to come, having previously been described as "reliable" by former Spurs manager Antonio Conte.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 18% of central defenders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for blocks and the top 11% for aerial wins per 90, highlighting the strengths that Postecoglou will strive to utilise.

The £85k-per-week ace has also won four of his six matches against the Old Gold, and his experience and leadership at the back could be integral today.

Postecoglou's preference to keep Dier on the sidelines has been clear; after all, the experienced asset is only going to start in exceptional circumstances, and were Van de Ven and Romero to be available it is possible that he would have reached the winter transfer window with a shadow of a role in the squad.

But now, Dier has the perfect opportunity to impress, and he must grasp it with both hands if he is to preserve Tottenham's renaissance and potentially even salvage his career in north London.

A centre-back partnership of the former Sporting CP man and Davies may not inspire too much confidence, but as it is, needs must for Postecoglou and his high-flying outfit.