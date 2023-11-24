Tottenham Hotspur return to action this week following the November international break, and Ange Postecoglou will be determined to bounce back after successive defeats in the Premier League.

Despite finishing eighth last term, Spurs have been electric under the Australian's guidance and have fought for top spot against the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal over the opening phase of the campaign, despite losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich at the end of the summer transfer window.

But calamity struck against Chelsea earlier this month to derail the resounding start, with a 4-1 home defeat inflicted after two dismissals and detrimental injuries to influential signings - Micky van de Ven and James Maddison - presaging a tough task in navigating through the winter period.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' dramatic turnaround in the smouldering embers of the last outing in the English top-flight has indeed cast doubt over the reliability of the squad options, and, as such, it's paramount that reinforcements are secured in January.

Tottenham transfer news - Malick Thiaw

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Tottenham are indeed set to prioritise the central defence this winter as Van de Ven faces an extensive spell on the sidelines.

With Eric Dier deemed under-par and set for release in June, the process is only accelerated and AC Milan's Malick Thiaw has been earmarked as a top target.

The report claims that Spurs will maintain their strategy of signing young, talented prospects to grow into first-class Premier League stars, and Thiaw, aged 22, fits the bill.

Valued at €30m (£26m) by CIES Football Observatory, the German defender is aggressive and combative and while he is noted to have inferior pace to Van de Ven, he is robust and touted for big things.

Malick Thiaw's style of play

Thiaw signed for AC Milan from Schalke for just €7m (£6m) plus bonuses in August 2022, following the German side's promotion to the Bundesliga.

As per Sofascore, he was instrumental in securing an instantaneous return to the top flight for his beleaguered outfit, winning 61% of his duels and averaging 2.6 tackles and 3.4 clearances per game.

Since arriving in Serie A, he has only nurtured his talents and now looks like a player capable of cementing a place as one of Europe's standouts in the future, having been described as "solid as a rock" by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Malick Thiaw: Similar Players # Player Club 1 Ibrahima Konate Liverpool 2 Marc Guehi Crystal Palace 3 Sinaly Diomande Lyon 4 Raphael Varane Manchester United 5 Kevin Danso RC Lens *Sourced via FBref

As per FBref, Thiaw ranks among the top 18% of central defenders throughout Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion and the top 19% for tackles per 90, showcasing his natural crispness and tenacity in his defensive application.

Last season, his first in Italy, Thiaw made 20 league appearances and impressed with his ball-playing skills and precision in the tackle, completing 88% of his passes and winning a noteworthy 62% of his duels, also averaging 3.3 clearances each outing.

Given Postecoglou's implementation of a possession-based, energetic and intense system, he really does look like he would slot right in.

As the graph above portrays, he boasts qualities similar to some of the Premier League's most prominent defenders, with the £17k-per-week machine's likeness to Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi likely a defining factor behind Postecoglou's interest.

It's unlikely that the Rossoneri would be willing to let their man go cheaply at the season's midpoint - especially considering the fact that they are currently attempting to close the distance on league leaders Inter Milan and second-placed Juventus.

But should Spurs present an enticing offer, then who knows what could happen...

Why Tottenham should sign Malick Thiaw

To be honest, there are probably easier avenues to delve down this winter but this is actually a testament to Thiaw's ability and the lengths that the Lilywhites are willing to go to to snap him up.

Guehi has been persistently linked with a move to north London over recent months, with 'a well-placed source' revealing that Tottenham wanted to complete a transfer in the summer - as per Football Insider.

It is understood that the Selhurst Park side have set a £60m asking price for their colossus, and while Spurs would love to add him to the fold, such a value just isn't realistic for the January window, especially considering that more than one signing will likely to on the agenda.

Signing for the Eagles from Chelsea for £18m two years ago, Guehi has developed into one of the Premier League's most exciting centre-backs, with Spurs matched in their intrigue by the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and the Blues - who seemingly regret their decision to offload the 23-year-old.

Guehi ranks among the top 12% of positional peers for successful take-ons per 90, evidencing his physicality and corroborating claims from former England U21 teammate Josef Bursik that he is an "absolute tank".

Given that the 6 foot 4 Thiaw has been dubbed a 'rock' and boasts similarities to Guehi, it seems like the German's signature might be the one to go for, given his Palace counterpart appears to be unattainable.

And with Postecoglou having attempted to secure his signing at Celtic in 2022, to no avail, it's understandable that Spurs might be prioritising his name, as he is a clear favourite and is viewed as someone who naturally fits the manager's system.

While Tottenham's preferred defensive axis of Van de Ven and Romero is as impressive as any throughout the Premier League scene, there is no denying that the thinness of the squad is threatening to ravage the potential of the 2023/24 season.

Look at Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal. Do these sides boast just two players capable of cementing a starting spot in the respective squads? Spurs need depth, and Postecoglou will move to sign players fit to enhance the fold in January.

Thiaw fits the profile age-wise, has previously been scouted by Postecoglou and bears a semblance in style to Guehi - such elements can be stirred and melded to form a wonderful concoction, tailor-made for a key role in this exciting Tottenham revolution.