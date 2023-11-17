Tottenham Hotspur have been one of the Premier League's success stories so far this season, but recent weeks have stained the exciting start under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Of course, extenuating factors have formed the base of the recent malady, slumping to successive defeats against Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers to fall from top spot, but Spurs are still in the top four after 12 matches, just two points behind table-toppers Manchester City.

While the backline requires the most attention, Postecoglou will be eager to increase the overall dynamism of his resurgent squad and exciting young wideman Samuel Iling-Junior could be signed in January.

Tottenham's January transfer targets

Iling-Junior has risen to senior action in Italy with Juventus after being released from Chelsea's academy in 2020, and Spurs have taken note, with Tuttomercatoweb revealing that a January departure is likely and Tottenham are eager to snap him up.

Aston Villa and Everton were both credited with interest over the summer, and given that he is only contracted in Turin until 2025, the upcoming transfer windows might prove the perfect time for Postecoglou's side to swoop.

Previously valued at €25m (£21m) by the Old Lady, it would certainly be an affordable mid-season acquisition, though whether Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is willing to invest such a sum in one of little senior experience remains to be seen at this stage.

Samuel Iling-Junior's style of play

An electric and direct winger, Iling-Junior is comfortable when fielded across both offensive flanks, while also doing a job from deep, having often played as a left-sided wing-back for Juventus, and such versatility would only increase the appeal factor for Postecoglou at Tottenham.

Extolled for his "flamboyant" style by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 20-year-old has only made 22 senior appearances for Juventus but has chipped in with a goal and three assists as he continues his development.

Also praised for his "high energy and work volume as well as dreamy ball skills" by journalist Antonio Mango, Iling-Junior would be an exceptional addition to strengthen the depth in Postecoglou's squad while not upsetting the equilibrium established through the feats of Hueng-min Son, Dejan Kuliusevski and co.

Given that Destiny Udogie is listed as one of the most comparable full-backs by FBref, his suitability to the team is underscored further, with Iling-Junior ranking among the top 5% for goals, the top 17% for shot-creating actions, the top 18% for progressive carries, the top 13% for successful take-ons and the top 10% for tackles per 90.

While he has been utilised from deep, Iling-Junior sees himself as an offensive outlet, having likened his craft to that of Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane's.

Why Leroy Sane is so impressive

Sane has been immense for Bayern Munich this season, posting nine goals and seven assists from 18 appearances for his rampant outfit.

Described as a "world-class" forward by Kulig, Sane is blessed with natural speed and jaw-dropping technical ability, ranking among the top 10% of attacking midfielders and wingers for goals, the top 7% for assists, the top 9% for shot-creating actions and the top 3% for successful take-ons per 90.

One of the most creative forces around, Sane could be the prototype from which Iling-Junior can sculpt his craft from, with the young Englishman having been described as an "assist machine" by journalist Michele Neri.

Sane's career across German and English football has been one of great success, and the 57-cap Germany international rightfully deserves a place in the conversation for the best in the business at present.

Iling-Junior has much work ahead to reach that level, but by making the move to Tottenham, he could unlock his potential and rise to the fore.