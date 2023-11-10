Highlights Tottenham Hotspur must navigate a challenging period after losing key players to injury and suspension.

The team is looking to strengthen their defense in the January transfer window, with potential signings including Lloyd Kelly, Trevoh Chalobah, and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Sebastian Caceres could be an ideal addition, offering versatility, talent, and the ability to succeed in English football, similar to Spurs' South American star Cristian Romero.

Tottenham Hotspur will need to weather the storm in the coming weeks after losing a raft of first-teamers to injury and suspension in a chaotic Premier League defeat against Chelsea.

Ange Postecoglou's side have been fantastic this year and still remain in an excellent position, but are indeed a little light in the ranks following that frenzied fixture, and Spurs will now need to make good use of the winter transfer window.

Tottenham transfer targets

According to 90min, Tottenham will prioritise the signing of a centre-back in January, with concerns over the squad's depth in that department before Micky van de Ven's injury against Chelsea several days ago, with the £43m summer signing unlikely to play again in 2023.

Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly is on the radar and is out of contract and the end of the season, while Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah and Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo are also of interest.

The report also suggests that Spurs could move for Uruguayan defender Sebastian Caceres, and given that his Mexican outfit America are resigned to losing him in January - with Sevilla also suitors - Postecoglou might find the perfect player to bolster the ranks.

Most recently, journalist Jonaton Pena has confirmed that while Caceres' team will acquiesce to his departure, he will cost $8m (£7m), an unbudgeable figure.

Sebastian Caceres' style of play

Caceres, aged 24, has completed 111 appearances for his Mexican outfit and has impressed this term despite absences, having been entrusted with a role in Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay team and earned seven caps.

The £10k-per-week titan might not be the most prominent of defenders to have entered Tottenham's transfer discourse this year, but he is undoubtedly talented and looks to have the quality and dynamism to succeed on English shores.

Yielding remarkable versatility, Caceres would be the perfect addition in January to combat the loss of Van de Ven, who tweaked his hamstring and will be out for the foreseeable future.

On that note, the Evening Standard's Dan Kilpatrick did provide an update recently and confirmed that the Dutchman does not require surgery, though that does not mean that a lengthy layoff doesn't await.

As per FBref, Caceres ranks among the top 18% of central defenders across divisions similar to Liga MX for assists and the top 27% for successful take-ons per 90, with America currently topping the league table after 16 matches and boasting the best defensive record (shipping 14 just goals).

Earning praise after starring against Brazil in a 2-0 victory last month, completing 90% of his passes and making three important clearances, Caceres is as robust as they come and could emulate Spurs' South American star Cristian Romero down at N17.

The Argentinian Romero might've been left hot under the collar after receiving a red card against Chelsea this week, but he has earned a reputation as one of the most tenacious and tough-tackling in the Premier League, ranking among the top 6% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for tackles per 90.

Like the 5 foot 10 Caceres, he is also the creative sort, ranking among the top 20% for shot-creating actions per 90, having been hailed for his “incredible” displays by football.london's Alasdair Gold.

Caceres is clearly an attractive prospect for some top European outfits, and while he is not the biggest name in the game, it could prove to be a masterfully shrewd acquisition to maintain the Postecoglou revolution.