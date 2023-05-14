Tottenham Hotspur should undoubtedly make a move for Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte at the end of the season, according to talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Tottenham have been linked with a number of new options at centre-back for the summer, with it recently being reported that Villarreal defender Pau Torres would welcome a new offer, two years after rejecting a move to north London.

Spurs are also set to approach Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan Ndicka, who will be available to sign on a free transfer in the upcoming window, however, they will have to fend off reported competition from Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp also interested in the Frenchman.

At the beginning of April, transfer insider Graeme Bailey claimed Laporte's representatives were letting clubs across Europe know he's available, with the Lilywhites emerging as one of the interested clubs.

In an interview with Football Insider, Agbonlahor instructed Tottenham to sign the Man City defender in the summer, claiming that he would slot straight into the club's starting XI.

The pundit said: “If I was Spurs, I’d go straight in for him.

“He’s so strong, good on the ball, quick – and can score goals from set pieces.

“He’s a very good centre-half who would probably start for most teams in the top six. He walks into a lot of those sides.

“He has been very unlucky to lose his place at Man City.

“Spurs need to upgrade their centre-backs, for sure. Laporte would be a no-brainer.

“Get him in alongside Jordan Pickford, and that would be a good start to their transfer window.”

Should Tottenham sign Aymeric Laporte?

Tottenham have a very poor defensive record, conceding more Premier League goals than the likes of Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, two clubs that have been involved in the relegation battle this season.

As such, they definitely need to bring in at least one new centre-back this summer, and the £120k-per-week ace, who has been hailed as "fantastic" by members of the media, would be a very good option.

Although City's strength in depth has meant he's struggled for game time this season, the 28-year-old averaged a 7.12 match rating from Sofascore last term, far higher than any Tottenham defender this term.

Laporte is composed in possession, averaging a 92.7% pass completion rate per 90 over the past year, placing him in the upper second percentile compared to other centre-backs, while he is also strong in the air, averaging more aerials won than Eric Dier and Cristian Romero in that time period.