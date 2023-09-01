Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are still pursuing Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson, with negotiations expected to continue close to the deadline.

Spurs have other options in mind, including a potential deal for FC Porto's Pepe.

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze is another option, but the Eagles are demanding over £60m.

Tottenham Hotspur have now been provided with an exciting update on their pursuit of Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson in a report from Football Insider...

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Tottenham's pursuit of Johnson has been well-documented, but they still have other options in mind as we approach the end of the window, with journalist Rudy Galetti suggesting a deal for FC Porto's Pepe could still be possible, although it will be tough:

"Tottenham are really, really interested in Pepe. They targeted him as one of the profiles to reinforce their squad. They are still pushing hard to change the position of Porto.

"Porto are quite adamant that they are not open to negotiating a different price than the release clause set for the Brazilian winger, which is €75m [£64m]."

Should Spurs miss out on Pepe as a result of Porto's unwillingness to negotiate, they could also pursue a move for Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, but the Eagles are set to hold out for over £60m if they are to part with one of their prized assets.

Having already made one bid of £40m for Johnson, which was turned down by Nottingham Forest, journalist Sami Mokbel reports the Lilywhites are expected to return to the negotiating table, but the deal is set to run close to the 11pm deadline.

Football Insider have now shared another exciting update on Tottenham's pursuit of the winger, in which it is detailed he expects to complete his move to north London by the end of today, having agreed the terms of the deal.

Extensive talks have been held with Forest over a deal for the 22-year-old, and Spurs seemingly have a good chance of winning the race for his signature, considering he has made it clear he wants to leave the City Ground and preferably work under Ange Postecoglou.

The Forest forward has been hugely impressed by the plan for his development outlined by Postecoglou, and he could now get his wish of working under the 58-year-old, with Daily Mail reporter Mokbel more recently reporting a deal worth £45m has been agreed in principle.

How many goals has Brennan Johnson scored for Forest?

Across a total of 109 appearances for his boyhood club, in which he has played in a number of positions, the Welshman has scored 29 goals, while also picking up 12 assists, so it is clear that he poses a considerable attacking threat.

That said, £45m is a huge sum of money for a player yet to prove himself as one of the Premier League's best players, having scored eight goals last season, and he is yet to get off the mark in the ongoing campaign.

However, Tottenham's proposed swoop for Ansu Fati is now seemingly off the cards, with a move to Brighton in the pipeline, and Eze is set to cost over £60m - at least £15m more than Johnson.

As such, the Wales international, who has been lauded as an "unbelievable" player by former manager Sabri Lamouchi, could be the most viable option for Spurs at this stage, and it is exciting news that a deal is edging closer to completion.