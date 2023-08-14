Highlights Tottenham may feel hard done by VAR's decision to award Brentford a penalty, as Son's contact with Jensen was not initially given by the referee.

The referee's decision to award a penalty may have been the correct call, but there is debate over whether it was a clear and obvious error that required VAR's intervention.

Spurs' frustrations were compounded by Jensen's attempt to feign injury, and it is surprising that VAR intervened on such a decision considering the PGMOL's indication of allowing more physical contact this season.

Tottenham Hotspur may feel aggrieved by VAR's decision to award Brentford a penalty during the two sides' Premier League opener on Sunday 13 August, with Heung-min Son penalised for tripping Mathias Jensen in the box.

What's the latest on Tottenham and VAR?

It always promised to be a tricky start to life in the Premier League for Ange Postecoglou as his Spurs side readied themselves for a trip to Brentford in their season opener, and so it proved come the final whistle.

Postecoglou had to settle for a 2-2 draw in his first competitive game in charge of the Lilywhites and Spurs' first match without talisman Harry Kane following his move to Bayern Munich.

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

Cristian Romero had offered Tottenham the dream start, heading in James Maddison's free-kick after 11 minutes, before a controversial Brentford penalty was converted by Bryan Mbuemo calmly in Ivan Toney's absence.

Brentford then completed their turnaround in the 36th minute with Yoane Wissa's tame effort deflecting off new Spurs signing Micky van de Ven and finding its way past the helpless Guglielmo Vicario.

Tottenham did respond moments before the break, however, with Emerson Royal's excellent low drive from outside the box levelling things at 2-2.

The game finished in a draw, but Spurs felt hard done by Brentford's first-half equaliser, a penalty awarded after Son made light contact with Jensen in the Tottenham box.

Jensen appeared to fall over Son's foot when changing direction, with the new Tottenham captain not doing an awful lot wrong. Spurs fans were furious with the decision, especially given it was not initially given on the field by referee Robert Jones, instead being awarded after VAR's intervention.

However, it's worth noting that Spurs may have been a little fortunate themselves not to give away a spot kick in the second half after Spurs goalkeeper Vicario clattered into Kevin Schade in the penalty area, albeit the German forward had already taken a wayward shot.

Should Brentford have been given a penalty?

Considering there was clear contact between Son and Jensen, the referee probably came to the right decision in the end. However, whether or not it was a clear and obvious error that required VAR's intervention is another debate.

Spurs' frustrations were compunded by the fact that Jensen went to ground holding the wrong ankle, a clear attempt to feign injury and one that arguably should be punished.

Considering the PGMOL have also indicated that there will be more physical contact allowed this season, it's surprising that VAR intervened on such a decision.

However, Spurs themselves could have given away a penalty in the second half after a coming together between Vicario and Schade, so matters perhaps evened themselves out over the 90 minutes.