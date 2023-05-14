Tottenham Hotspur have now informed Barcelona that they want to sign Clement Lenglet on a permanent basis in the upcoming transfer window, according to recent reports from Spain.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Back in February, it was reported that Tottenham wanted to sign two new centre-backs in the summer, and they have now started to run the rule over potential options, recently being linked with a move for AS Roma's Roger Ibanez.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is another option for Spurs, however his current club are set to demand £65m to sanction his departure, which is £20m more than chairman Daniel Levy is willing to spend on the 22-year-old.

The same report also details that enquires have been made about Aymeric Laporte and Pau Torres, with the Lilywhites keen to bring in someone to replace both Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez.

Not only are Tottenham looking at new options, but they are also keen to keep Lenglet at the club on a permanent basis, according to recent reports from Spain. (via Sport Witness)

Spurs are said to have already informed Barcelona that they intend to sign the Frenchman in the summer, with the La Liga club set to demand a fee in the region of €15m - €20m (£13.1m - £17.5m)

The Lilywhites have been satisfied with the 27-year-old's performances this season, and it is now down to the club's hierarchy to convince him to commit to a permanent move to north London.

Should Tottenham sign Clement Lenglet?

In truth, the whole Tottenham defence has been disappointing this season, so much so that Sanchez and Emerson Royal have been tipped for exits by journalist Alex Crook, while pundit Gabby Agbonlahor was shocked by reports to potentially offer Dier a new deal.

Even Cristian Romero has not been immune from criticism, with journalist Charlie Eccleshare claiming the Argentine was "caught out" for both goals Spurs conceded against Aston Villa on Saturday, and Lenglet has also disappointed.

Despite being lauded as "superb" by the media earlier in the campaign, the 15-time France international has been underwhelming during his loan spell, recording a lower average WhoScored match rating than Dier, Davies and Romero in the Premier League.

It is very disappointing that Spurs appear to be keen on signing Lenglet, as his performances this season have not merited a permanent move, and they should look at options from elsewhere.