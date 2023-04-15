Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to continue their fine recent home form as they take on struggling Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Cristian Stellini's side have won their last five Premier League home games in a row and will be targeting another three points against the Cherries this weekend as they look to boost their top-four hopes.

Spurs were perhaps fortunate to defeat Brighton last time out after a number of controversial VAR calls but will still be confident against a Bournemouth side who have shipped the most goals in the Premier League so far this campaign with 57.

How should Spurs line up against Bournemouth?

Here is how Football FanCast expects Stellini to line his side up on Saturday afternoon, with two changes from the team that started last time out against Brighton:

(5-2-3) Lloris (GK); Porro (RWB), Sanchez (CB), Romero (CB), Lenglet (CB), Perisic (LWB); Hojbjerg (CM), Skipp (CM); Son (LW), Richarlison (RW), Kane (ST).

Although he looked suspect on a number of occasions against Brighton, Hugo Lloris looks unlikely to lose his spot in between the sticks for the visit of the Cherries.

After another game without a clean sheet, however, Stellini should shake up his defence and bring in Davinson Sanchez for Eric Dier, in the hope that the Colombian's pace can help to counteract Bournemouth's counter-attacking threat.

He starts on the right-hand side of the defence with Clement Lenglet on the left, which allows Cristian Romero to return to the centre in the hope that he can return to his best form.

Pedro Porro and Ivan Perisic both retain their starting spots in the wing-back positions, with the absence of Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon through injury meaning there is little competition in that position for Spurs right now.

Similarly, with Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur both still sidelined, it would be a surprise to see anyone other than Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp starting in the middle of the park this weekend.

However, one change Stellini could make is to re-introduce Richarlison to the starting side after his return from injury, in place of the misfiring Dejan Kulusevski, as the Sweden international has managed just one assist and no goals since the beginning of February.

While Richarlison has also struggled, with no Premier League goals to his name, Lloris has described him as a "genius" in the past, and a game against relegation candidates such as Bournemouth could be the ideal time to kickstart his Spurs career.

He supports the deadly duo of Son Heung-min and Harry Kane in the attack, with both forwards getting on the scoresheet with impressive finishes against Brighton.