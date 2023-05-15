Tottenham Hotspur are now eyeing a summer move for Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Hugo Lloris' Tottenham future is looking very uncertain as we approach the summer transfer window, with the Daily Mail reporting he may have played his last game for the club, having suffered a season-ending thigh injury against Newcastle United in April.

As such, Spurs are now tasked with replacing the club captain, with it recently being reported they are preparing to make a £35m offer for Napoli's Alex Meret, a bid that will be "too tempting" for the Serie A side to refuse.

The Lilywhites are also said to hold the most serious interest in signing Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez, with a move "in the pipeline", however, he is not the only Premier League goalkeeper who has emerged as a summer target.

According to a report from Football Insider, Tottenham are keeping close tabs on Bazunu for a move in the upcoming window, having been impressed with the impact he has made between the sticks for Southampton this season, despite their relegation.

The 21-year-old has climbed up the pecking order of suitable replacements for Lloris, who is expected to depart the club in the summer, despite the fact he will still have a year left on his contract.

The Frenchman is weighing up his future in north London, having recently been offered a mega salary by a Saudi Arabian club.

Should Tottenham sign Gavin Bazunu?

It is fair to say the young goalkeeper has had a mixed campaign, having put in some very solid performances, being hailed as "outstanding" by members of the media, but he was also criticised for some of his other displays.

Jamie Carragher has described the Southampton shot-stopper as a "big problem" for the Saints, particularly due to his inexperience, which the pundit believes has cost Ruben Selles' side on a number of occasions.

As such, Tottenham signing the £41k-per-week Irishman would undoubtedly be a risk, as while he is capable of putting in some top-level performances, he has not done so on a regular enough basis for Southampton this season.

Although he is not entirely responsible for the Saints' poor defensive record this season, Bazunu's performances have indicated he may not ready to make the step-up to a club like Spurs, averaging a SofaScore match rating of 6.58 in the Premier League, placing him 24th in the squad.