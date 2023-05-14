Tottenham Hotspur have now held talks with Simone Inzaghi's agent about the Inter Milan manager taking over at the end of the season, according to recent reports from Italy.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

The main story coming out of Tottenham this week has been that Julian Nagelsmann is no longer in the running for the manager's job, with Sky Sports reporting no meeting has taken place, nor is one scheduled for the future.

As such, Spurs will have to consider other managers for the role, and the same report details that Ryan Mason will be considered, while key figures in the boardroom also admire Bayer Lerverkusen's Xabi Alonso, who has now emerged as a target.

Other coaches in the frame to take over at N17 include Feyenoord's Arne Slot, who could cost £6m this summer, as well as Eintracht Frankfurt's Oliver Glasner, with it now being confirmed he is set to leave the German club at the end of the season.

According to a report from FC Inter News, Tottenham have now made contact with the agent of Inzaghi, Tullio Tinti, to discuss the possibility of the Inter manager taking the reins at N17 this summer.

However, it is detailed the 47-year-old is only focussing on the task in front of him at present, with his side now in a fantastic position to qualify for the Champions League final, having defeated AC Milan 2-0 in the first leg of the semi-final.

The tactician is set for talks with the Inter board about whether he will continue as manager at the San Siro, and the report does not state whether he would be interested in a move to the Premier League.

Should Tottenham appoint Simone Inzaghi?

In truth, it would be very surprising if Spurs were able to lure the Italian away from his current club this summer, given that they have one foot in the Champions League final, whereas the Lilywhites may not even qualify for Europe.

However, if the Piacenza-born coach was to be tempted into a move to Tottenham, he could be a very good appointment, given the exceptional job he has done at Inter, with members of the media claiming he's "working miracles" at the San Siro.

The former Lazio boss has been very successful during his time in Italy, winning a total of six major trophies, including the Italian Cup with Inter last season, and that proven track record of success would stand him in good stead to do well with Spurs.

That said, it seems unlikely Inzaghi will leave this summer, particularly if his side go on to win the Champions League, having put themselves in a good position to do so.