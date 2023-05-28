Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as a possible destination for Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane this summer, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

What's the latest on Harry Kane's future?

The striker is entering the final year of his contract at Spurs, and with the Lilywhites failing to qualify for the Champions League or challenge for major honours, the 29-year-old could leave in search of trophies.

He is believed to be Manchester United's top target for a summer transfer, but it remains to be seen whether Spurs would be willing to sell him to a rival, or indeed sell him at all.

Paris Saint-Germain have now emerged as a possible destination, with Lionel Messi and Neymar expected to depart the French capital this summer.

Speaking on The House Of Champions, Romano revealed that the French giants could explore a move for the England captain.

"I would also keep an eye on Paris Saint-Germain, because Paris Saint-Germain are going to look for a top striker in the summer, and in case Harry Kane will be on the market, he could be one of the options to keep an eye on, so this Harry Kane situation is still open," he stated.

"But again for Tottenham, there is a chance to keep the player and the chances to pick the right manager, the right director to offer him a project and not just a contract, not just money. This is crucial for Harry Kane."

Should Kane move to PSG?

PSG are French champions again, and if Kane does move to the Parc des Princes, he could give himself a good chance to win silverware.

With Messi and Neymar both set to leave, Kane could line up alongside Kylian Mbappe as the main stars in the team, and could help PSG in their quest for Champions League glory.

The Parisians have often struggled to reach the latter stages of the competition, and it is a trophy that has evaded them despite heavy spending over the past decade.

Spurs could be happier to sell Kane for a large fee abroad rather than to a rival, and PSG may be best equipped to offer enough money to convince Daniel Levy to part ways with his forward.

However, Kane himself may prefer to run down his contract and leave in a year's time. Playing abroad may not appeal to the £200k-per-week attacker right now, given that he is chasing Alan Shearer's Premier League top scorer record, and if he is able to move for free, he could have his pick of Europe's top clubs.