Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane has given the "OK" for Real Madrid to attempt his signing this summer, according to reports out of Spain.

Who could leave Spurs this summer?

A lot has been made of which players new manager Ange Postecoglou could sign for Spurs, especially since a rebuild is arguably required after an underwhelming 2022/2023 Premier League campaign.

The north Londoners failed to qualify for Europe and won't benefit from all the riches that go with it, while Tottenham also went another campaign trophyless.

Spurs haven't clinched silverware since 2008, when they beat Chelsea in the League Cup final, and Postecoglou has an almighty job on his hands to get them contending again.

There is currently a plethora of deadwood in the squad, with The Telegraph recently revealing that a huge player clear out is planned.

Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier and Ben Davies have all been mentioned as possible exit nominees - while Spurs are also expected to try and sell Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks.

Kane, who is wanted by Real Madrid, has also been linked with a move away but chairman Daniel Levy is tipped to dig his heels in.

Now, as per a report by Spanish outlet Marca, there has been an update on the 29-year-old's future and it could be a worry for Postecoglou. Indeed, Kane himself apparently "gives the OK" to Madrid and their attempts to sign him this summer.

The Galacticos' transfer "operation" for Kane could cost them around £60m, according to Marca, and they claim many different factors play into Ancelotti's favour - such as his dwindling contract, Levy's refusal to let him join Man City or Man United and Spurs' European absence next season.

Who is Harry Kane?

Despite Kane entering the final 12 months of his contract, we believe it will cost far, far more than £60m to convince Spurs to sell.

The Three Lions star, called a "genius" by ex-Premier League player Matt Holland, finished 22/23 as Tottenham's standout player by some distance - scoring a seismic 30 goals in 38 league games for the Lilywhites.

You can see why Madrid have earmarked the striker as a top target to replace Karim Benzema, as he has proven season-after-season that there are few marksmen in the world as prolific.

The main obstacle standing in their way is Levy, and it's highly doubtful he'll be so willing to let Tottenham's poster boy depart, barring a truly irresistible offer.