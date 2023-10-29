Highlights Spurs have experienced a remarkable transformation under Ange Postecoglou, going from a dismal season to currently leading the Premier League.

Despite selling Harry Kane, Postecoglou opted not to sign a replacement centre-forward, instead relying on Son Heung-min as a focal point.

Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, who has proven to be a nimble and creative goalscoring forward who could be an upgrade over Richarlison.

How fortunes change in football. In the blink of an eye, heroes can plummet to zero and rags can turn to riches; Tottenham Hotspur currently revel in the brighter side of this expression, having undergone a remarkable transformation under Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs currently perch atop the Premier League table after ten matches, boasting a two-point lead over London rivals Arsenal after enduring a miserable term last time out, lumbering to an eighth-placed finish and consequently losing club-record scorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

Postecoglou has spruced up the squad and glued it together in swift time, and while the focus is firmly fixed on sustaining their brilliant purple patch, reports indicate that Tottenham are already preparing to bolster the side in 2024.

Tottenham's transfer targets

Despite Kane's sale, Postecoglou refrained from adding a first-rate centre-forward during the summer, instead deploying Son Heung-min (the newly-appointed captain) as the focal frontman, where he has scored eight times in his past seven matches.

The South Korean star looks set to dominate as the arrowhead for the foreseeable future, which seemingly consolidates Postecoglou's decision to spread the offensive quality across other areas of the attack instead, and this is something that could continue, following recent news from Italy.

According to Calciomercato, Serie A giants Juventus have made Federico Chiesa available for transfer ahead of the January transfer window, setting a £52m asking price for the Italy international.

The winger's contract at the Allianz Stadium expires in 2025, and with no resolution in sight, officials of the financially imperilled side are hoping to claim some monetary succour.

With Newcastle United also intrigued by the player's availability, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will need to start putting a plan into action to secure his services, though indications suggest that this has already happened.

Why Tottenham are interested in Federico Chiesa

Chiesa was an important member of the Old Lady after signing from divisional rivals Fiorentina in a €40m (£35m) transfer in 2022 having spent two years on loan.

The whiz would plunder 14 goals and ten assists across all competitions during the 2020/21 season - his first in Turin - having also played an integral role in Italy's triumph in the European Championship the following summer.

Indeed, scoring twice across seven matches for his nation, Chiesa also completed 80% of his passes, created three big chances, took 2.4 shots per game and succeeded with 60% of his dribbles, emphasising his knack for striking in big moments.

However, knee injuries have proved detrimental to his progress over recent years, having missed 62 matches after sustaining an ACL injury in 2022, consequently rebuilding at the business end of the 2022/23 term and returning to form with four direct contributions across the final five league outings.

The £175k-per-week Juve ace has since harnessed his prolific ability, scoring four goals and providing one assist from eight matches across all competitions this term.

As per FBref, the 26-year-old ranks among the top 4% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 8% for shot-creating actions, the top 12% for progressive passes, the top 2% for progressive carries, the top 6% for successful take-ons and the top 5% for tackles per 90.

Federico Chiesa: Most Similar Players # Player Club 1 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 2 Alexis Sanchez Inter 3 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid 4 Rodrygo Real Madrid 5 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal *Statistics sourced via FBref

As the table above outlines, Chiesa is among the most nimble, creative and fleet-footed forwards around, and the esteemed company he perches in regard to his playing style suggests that Tottenham could make good use of his talents.

Once hailed as a "wizard" by writer Roger Bennett, Chiesa has this season been deployed in a sort of shadow-striker role behind the centre-forward and blending his attributes to thread the team together, and his goal haul suggests that he is more than competent in the position.

An adept ball-player and a growing force in front of goal, Chiesa is exactly the kind of forward that Postecoglou could throw right into the starting fold, with his ability surpassing that of Richarlison, who has ebbed and flowed in terms of form at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A "world-class" Richarlison upgrade

Unfortunately, Richarlison's transfer to north London just doesn't appear to have worked out, and while Tottenham are thriving, the Brazilian is still moored in mediocrity - and certainly not an immovable force in Postecoglou's starting line-up.

Signing from Premier League rivals Everton for £60m in July 2022, the 5 foot 10 forward was poised for immense success, having been an effective talisman on the blue half of Merseyside for several years, even claiming that former boss Carlo Ancelotti projected him to win the Ballon d'Or in the past.

The £90k-per-week Lilywhite ranks among the top 15% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 5% for touches in the attacking box and the top 4% for aerial wins per 90, illustrating his aptitude as a focal point.

Postecoglou has stated that he maintains faith in his relentless runner given that he is a "constant nuisance for defenders", and in fairness, there's no denying that there have been improvements under the Australian's wing.

But in Chiesa, Spurs could unleash a monster of a different breed, one of immense technical quality and a tenacious, indomitable energy that comes only from those who have conquered severe injury and returned to form thereafter.

Described as "world-class" by former Italy international Alessandro Pierini, Chiesa can play across the frontline and would be a sterling addition to a fast-rising team in Spurs, who are nurturing their fluidity and ferocity at an alarming rate.

The Juventus dynamo is a protean threat with a proven track record for posting both goals and assists in abundance, and as Tottenham look to strengthen their burgeoning squad, Chiesa's is the signature worth throwing the kitchen sink at.