Tottenham Hotspur and new manager Ange Postecoglou have gone into the international break in excellent form, even despite losing talisman Harry Kane, having won three of their first four games in the Premier League.

They currently sit in second place on 10 points.

Their sensational early-season form has been largely thanks to new signing James Maddison, who joined in the summer from Leicester for £40m.

The English international has already scored two goals and provided two assists this season, and has been nominated for Premier League Player of the Month.

In total, Spurs signed seven new players in the transfer window including Brennan Johnson and Micky van de Ven, as well as making Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski’s loan moves permanent, meaning in total the Lilywhites spent £213m.

Although chairman Daniel Levy has spent heavily this summer it may already be difficult to argue that it wasn’t money well invested.

However, the same can’t be said for last summer's window after they signed Brazilian striker Richarlison from Everton on a five-year contract.

How much did Tottenham pay for Richarlison?

After having a reasonably successful 2021/22 campaign that saw Tottenham finish fourth in the league, under then-manager Antonio Conte, it was confirmed that there had been £100m invested into the club to be spent on transfers.

And after young winger Bryan Gil was sent out on loan Conte and Levy needed attacking reinforcements.

This led to the £60m signing of Richarlison from Everton, who had just come off the back of a successful year with Everton where he almost single-handedly kept the Toffees up.

Why was Richarlison worth this much?

Before signing for Spurs in 2022 the 26-year-old had played for two different Premier League clubs, where he enjoyed successful spells for both.

The Brazilian first came to the Premier League in August 2017, when he signed for Watford from Fluminense, at just 20 years old.

During his time with Watford, the striker played 41 times, scoring five goals and providing five assists.

After only one season with the Hornets, Richarlison joined Everton for £40m, where he would spend the next four years, making 152 appearances, scoring 53 goals and recording 14 assists.

Year Goals Assists 2017/18 5 5 2018/19 14 2 2019/20 15 4 2020/21 13 3 2021/22 11 5 2022/23 3 4

Stats via Transfermarkt

In his final season with Everton Richarlison was his side’s highest-ranking player on Sofascore, with an average rating of 7.02.

He also completed 1.3 dribbles per 90 minutes the second most in the squad, and he created seven big chances across the season, the highest in the squad, proving how pivotal he was to Everton’s survival, as they only escaped relegation by four points.

What is Richarlison worth now?

Since moving to White Hart Lane, a year ago Richarlison has failed to impress anyone, last season he was only able to muster one Premier League goal and four assists, and in all competitions, he managed three goals. Despite playing 35 times.

His most memorable moment from last season came in his side's 4-3 loss away to Liverpool in April.

Coming into the game Richarlison hadn’t registered a Premier League goal, although he had put the ball in the back of the net three times, taking his shirt off to celebrate each time, only for all of them to be hilariously disallowed.

However, after coming on in the 84th minute with his side 3-2 down the striker bagged a 93rd-minute equalizer, inevitably he tore his shirt off in celebration thinking he had rescued a point for his side. Only for Lucas Moura to miss place a pass one minute later, playing Diogo Jota through one one-on-one and allowing him to finish calmly into the goal.

Speaking a couple of weeks after the game, talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino highlighted just how disappointed he was with Richarlison since his transfer.

He said:

"If you said to me, the worst player this season, the worst player for what he's got, Richarlison.

“He's been a joke this year. I don't care if he's been injured or gone away to the World Cup, yesterday he hardly tried a leg, he really looked disinterested.

"I know that obviously Antonio Conte pulled him out about his performances or a bit about he's not played well.

"I can't believe... Richarlison was the player last year that I felt was responsible as anybody for keeping Everton up, his performances at the end of last season.

“He hasn't shown any of that at Spurs.

“He's been hugely disappointing Richarlison."

This judgment on Richarlision’s season is backed up by his Sofascore rating, as the Brazilian only managed an average rating of 6.73 - the 16th highest in the squad - and to make things worse, already this season he is Tottenham’s lowest-ranked player, with an average rating of only 6.45.

This has led to his value dropping by a staggering £27m, with him now being valued at just €38.5m (£33m), this means he has had a 45% decrease in his transfer value since his £60m move.

Also speaking on talkSPORT, pundit and Aston Villa legend Gabby Agbonlahor labelled him as one of the worst signings of the season.

He said:

"You look at Richarlison, how many chances is he going to have? For me he's the flop of the season.

"He's going to cost Spurs £60million, three goals in 33 games in all competitions. A goal every ten games, one goal in 25 Premier League games, one goal since September.

"Substituted again today 59 minutes, you were a better team when he came off, flop of the season."

He also followed up by mocking his infamous celebration, he said: "No pigeon dancing is there this week? All this nonsense."

How much does Richarlison earn?

When Richarlison first moved to Watford he earned £32k-per-week but after his move to Tottenham, he is no on an astonishing £90k-per-week, meaning that last season for every goal the Brazilian scored he was paid £1.6m.

What is next for Richarlison?

So far this season Richarlison has played in all five of Spurs’ fixtures and started in four of them, he even scored his first goal of the season in his side's League Cup defeat against Fulham. This means he is already off to a better start than last season.

The striker must try and push past his terrible performances last season and hopefully, for him, under a new manager and style of play, he can re-find the form he had at Everton.

But so far, the Conte signing has been nothing short of a shocking signing for the club.