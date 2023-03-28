Tottenham Hotspur could soon be boosted by the potential return of Richarlison after he suffered his latest injury setback before the international break.

What happened to Richarlison?

The Brazilian has struggled with injury issues through the 2022/23 campaign which may have also been a reason behind his restricted game time.

However, in the final game of Antonio Conte's reign, the 25-year-old was withdrawn in the early stages against Southampton through injury.

It is believed the forward suffered a recurrence of the calf injury which had troubled him earlier in the campaign prior to the World Cup.

But speaking on his YouTube channel, Alasdair Gold has been able to provide some positive injury news coming out of Hotspur Way on the £90k-per-week forward:

"Richarlison should be back, I'd say, what I'm told is, sooner rather than later. I can't imagine it'll be for the Everton match, but there's some suggestions It should be not too long after that."

What has gone wrong for Richarlison at Spurs?

It has been a season the Brazilian will want to forget about and move on from, with his £60m move to north London failing to hit the high expectations to date.

Richarlison is still carrying the burden of not finding the back of the net in the Premier League for the Lilywhites - which has come with some bad luck along the way.

The 25-year-old's only goals for Spurs came earlier in the season during the Champions League group stages when Marseille visited N17.

However, there have been some promising moments along the way, including his recent performance against Nottingham Forest which saw him earn the Player of the Match award from supporters but denied his first league goal by VAR.

As well as a lack of consistent game time, the Brazilian had been played out of position on the wings regularly throughout the season by Conte.

During the 2021/22 campaign at Everton, Richarlison played 78% of his games as the centre-forward. In comparison, he has played just 21% of his games up top for Spurs.

With Harry Kane at the club, this is something that he will likely have to adapt to, but this could be another reason behind the Brazilian's slow start to life in north London.

Next up for Spurs is an away trip to Richarlison's former club, but it is not believed he will be fit enough to return to Goodison Park in just under a week's time.

The chances of Richarlison uprooting Kane from the starting XI are almost nil, but with the striker's future in doubt ahead of the summer, he may view next season as a potential opportunity to claim the starting spot if the Englishman does leave.