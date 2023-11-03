A year of malaise had done its damage. On 29 May 2023 - the final game of the 2022/23 Premier League season - Tottenham Hotspur swept relegated Leeds United aside at Elland Road to win 4-1, but the emphatic result did little to paper over the cracks.

Spurs had endured a terrible season and that big victory - with two Harry Kane goals at the centre - failed to salvage European football and has since proved to be the club's record scorer's swansong, having joined Bayern Munich in August.

Ange Postecoglou has changed the narrative since his managerial appointment in June, however, making some impactful signings and restoring the withered crop already within the ranks.

And now, ten games into the Premier League term, Tottenham have eclipsed expectations, delightfully ensconced in first place, two points ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Of course, things can change in a flash at this phase of the year, and given that the upcoming run of fixtures are certainly not easy, a clearer picture will materialise come the end of the calendar year.

Spurs' next six PL fixtures (Sky Sports) Date Team Position 6/11/23 Chelsea (H) 10th 11/11/23 Wolves (A) 12th 26/11/23 Aston Villa (H) 5th 03/12/23 Man City (A) 3rd 07/12/23 West Ham (H) 9th 10/12/23 Newcastle (H) 6th

It's, frankly, a daunting period, but Postecoglou will maintain the belief that Spurs have the capacity to blitz through and continue their charge as the division's table-toppers.

Manchester United and Liverpool have already been defeated, while a convincing draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium supports the claim that Tottenham are the real deal.

Up next, Chelsea, and while the Blues' campaign has been a stark contrast to the Lilywhites' soaring ascent, Mauricio Pochettino has been working to instil his system and he will feel that his squad have what it takes to strike a blow into their rival's lofty goals.

The Postecoglou revolution is a product of the Australian's charisma, cunning and confidence in his players' potential, and the work he has done in transforming the atmosphere from the pitch to the dressing room to the very boardroom itself is extraordinary.

Summer signings such as James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have been a resounding success, but the revival of new captain Heung-min Son, who has eight Premier League goals already, and tenacious midfield engine Yves Bissouma has been equally, if not more, impressive.

Some have not quite enjoyed the biggest of resurgences yet, with Richarlison improving after a dreadful maiden year in London, though still some way from living up to the £60m price tag after joining from Everton in 2022.

Richarlison's season in numbers

Last year, Richarlison endured a testing year after several years of talismanic service at Goodison Park, only scoring once from 27 Premier League outings, branded a "joke" by talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino.

He's looking better under Postecoglou's wing, and has in fact posted two goals and three assists from 11 matches across all competitions, including four direct goal contributions from his past four top-flight starts.

Pundit Ally McCoist is still unconvinced however, and revealed that the player of "extreme talent" does not use his skills in the best fashion and is "frustrating" to watch at times.

Primarily playing on the left wing, with Son occupying the centre-forward role, the Brazilian will need to see an upswing in his productivity if he is to retain a starting berth.

The discourse does seem to centre around the 26-year-old despite him actually outperforming Dejan Kulusevski this season, who will now be worried for his spot in the team following the events of Tottenham's recent victory over Crystal Palace.

Kulusevski's season in numbers

Kulusevski started off so brightly in London after joining from Juventus on an initial loan in January 2022, which was made permanent this summer, posting five goals and eight assists from 14 Premier League starts during the 2021/22 campaign.

The question that arises from Spurs' newfound success is whether the Swede is truly performing at the level required to sustain this unlikely, inspiring title charge.

He has scored twice from ten Premier League starts this season, playing the full 90 on eight occasions, but seemingly isn't quite thriving. That being said, he's been unequivocally solid and has averaged 2.2 key passes per game, highlighting his consistent creativity.

However, given Brennan Johnson's display off the bench against the Eagles last week, perhaps it's now time for Postecoglou to shake things up and unleash the Welshman in his stead, with the visit of Chelsea on Monday night potentially crucial in preserving top spot across the winter period.

Brennan Johnson's style of play

Johnson signed for Tottenham from Nottingham Forest in a £47.5m deal this summer, offering a dynamic skill set and "frightening" pace - as was once said by countryman Joe Allen - that could cause Chelsea a world of problems.

Johnson played a central role in Forest's successful bid for survival last term, plundering ten goals and three assists across all competitions and strutting his skills with enough conviction to convince the Liltywhites to pay up.

The £70k-per-week forward will be valuable against Chelsea, utilising his innate talents to weave through the lines and wreak havoc against an underperforming outfit. But more importantly, he could inflict damage on the opposition across multiple matches going forward and must now receive the chance to stake his claim for a prominent role.

Against Palace, as per Sofascore, he grabbed his assist, completed 88% of his passes, made two key passes and won two of his three contested ground duels, all in 26 minutes.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 5% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and the top 6% for successful take-ons per 90, underscoring a directness and tenacity that could be used to complement the current crop of starters.

The 21-cap international is brimming with potential that hasn't been reached yet, and he's in the perfect environment to realise his ability under a sage manager like Postecoglou, and considering that he outscored both Richarlison and Kulusevski while plying his trade for the Tricky Trees last year, surely he deserves a shot now?

The Nottingham native needs to start being entrusted with a starting spot, though, and given that Kulusevski is performing solidly, if unspectacularly, then it might be the apt moment to unleash the 22-year-old from the outset.

Now with a taste for goals after setting up his captain at Selhurst Park, Johnson could prove to truly make his mark and give his manager a welcome selection headache going forward.