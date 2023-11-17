Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou might need to make good use of his side's exciting youth ranks soon, with a host of injuries to key personnel threatening to disrupt the stellar start to the season.

The likes of James Maddison and Micky van de Ven are already sidelined until the new year, something that had a detrimental effect on the chances of beating Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League last weekend.

Indeed, the Old Gold prevailed having trailed for the lion's share of the match, compounding Spurs' woes after falling to a 4-1 defeat against Chelsea.

Both matches were circumstantial, having led against the Blues and unloaded heavy pressure in the opening phase, but Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie's dismissals spoiled the chances of extending their lead at the top of the table.

Postecoglou will be expected to fortify a squad that was already a little thin in comparison to juggernauts of the division such as Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, but with such a robust crop of academy talent awaiting ascension, he might be wise to balance between internal and external supplementation.

As such, it might be high time to welcome some teenagers to the first-team fold; Jamie Donley and Alfie Dorrington are among the academy players to have earned a place on the bench in recent weeks, but Postecoglou could find another prodigy in Yago Santiago bursting to be unleashed.

Yago Santiago's statistics at youth level

Aged just 16, Tottenham completed the signing of exciting Spanish talent Santiago from Celta Vigo in 2020, and he has since gone on to make 104 appearances for the development squad, posting 19 goals and 14 assists.

This season, he has really come into his own and has already scored six goals and supplied four assists in the Premier League 2, despite only playing ten matches.

For comparison, Maddison has clinched three strikes and five assists from 11 matches in the English top-flight this term. Difference circumstances; different levels - but it's certainly a testament to the level that Santiago is performing at right now, likely fighting for that elusive next step in his progress.

Spurs presenter Matt Tarr pronounced that Santiago is a prospect with a "really bright future", and given that he has undergone incremental growth over the past few years, he may well be teetering on the cusp of a burst into the senior set-up.

Not just a prolific figure, the fleet-footed ace's overall play will undoubtedly have brought his name to Postecoglou's attention, and a debut will be a matter of when, not if, should his performances remain at this level.

Yago Santiago's style of play

Principally a left winger, Santiago is confident across the frontline and will be eager to impress in any role that might be handed to him, should he earn a promotion to the first-team at some point this season.

Profiling his skill set, Spurs club insider superhotspur highlighted some of the talent's finest attributes, saying: 'Versatile and capable of starting matches in all of the forward areas of the pitch, the skilful forward has looked so composed on the ball in every game that he has played in this season. Often making things look effortless with the ball at his feet, Yago is a creative player, and he has shown already this season that he can create chances on his own, out of very little.'

While he has yet to receive a taste of senior action, the 20-year-old is now at the point where he needs to be searching for football at top level, blending into the game and testing his craft against the best around.

Hailed for his "mazy" dribbling by Tottenham correspondent Alasdair Gold, the dynamo certainly boasts a wealth of skills that would set him in good stead to succeed at senior level, and he may be on the brink of receiving an opportunity.

Especially considering Richarlison still fails to reach his apex on the left wing, and given that he is currently out injured, Santiago will be eager to grace the grass under Postecoglou's wing for the first time.

Richarlison's numbers at Spurs

Tottenham signed Richarlison from Premier League rivals Everton for £60m in July 2022, with the deal - while expensive - looking like good business for a reliable and menacing offensive star.

The former Toffees talisman had scored 53 goals from 152 appearances with the Merseyside outfit, but he flattered to deceive across his first campaign with Spurs and was branded "useless" by The RedMen TV's Chris Pajak.

Having scored just one Premier League goal across the 2022/23 campaign, the Brazilian has improved this season, bagging just the one goal again in the league this term but doing so from 17 fewer appearances, also providing three assists already.

At present, the 26-year-old is out injured after having surgery on his groin, and is still not expected to return to action for several weeks, which could prompt Postecoglou to look into the academy, specifically at Santiago.

Richarlison: Transfer Value at Spurs Date Value 08/22 £52m 06/23 £47m 11/23 £32m *Sourced via Football Transfers

Richarlison's depreciation in market value is concerning, sure, but it's not unwarranted, with his blunted attacking edge and multitude of performances as little more than a passenger exacerbating his woes in London.

That being said, he is still a quality forward and has demonstrated his capabilities in the Premier League for several years with Everton, having been lauded for his "relentless" running before by writer Joe Strange.

And given that he still ranks among the top 16% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shots taken, the top 13% for assists, the top 5% for touches in the attacking box and the top 35 for aerial wins per 90, as per FBref, he has maintained the attributes that will welcome more prolific feats.

The £90k-per-week menace will be hoping to realise his best form once returning from injury, and while Postecoglou is clearly a believer in his talent, he will not retain his starting spot in the team forever, especially with prodigies such as Santiago pushing for a breakthrough.

Whether Santiago succeeds in carrying his success on the development scene into senior football will be something that will become clearer in the future, but should he continue to catch the eye, Postecoglou might be forced to provide him with an opportunity sooner rather than later.