Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison has hit back at Michail Antonio and Callum Wilson after they recently roasted the striker during their podcast.

What did Antonio and Wilson say about Richarlison?

The Brazilian didn't end up having the best debut season for Spurs after his £60m move to the North London club from Everton in the summer.

In the end, he finished the Premier League campaign having netted just one goal despite having made 27 appearances for Tottenham.

To make things worse for the £90k-per-week footballer, he also scored a few goals that were later disallowed – but still got booked for taking his shirt off during the celebrations.

Speaking about all this back in May, West Ham's Michail Antonio and Newcastle's Callum Wilson couldn't help but mock the player for his struggles in front of goal.

In a clip from the BBC's The Footballer's Football Podcast, Antonio said: "He's scored four times [in the Premier League] this season. Three of the times, he's been offside. He has taken his top off four times this season..."

Wilson then added: "He's got four yellows, he's almost on a suspension," with the pair left in hysterics.

Well, Richarlison has evidently seen the clip and from his own TikTok account, he took a dig at the players, saying: "How many goals do both have in the World Cup?"

How many goals did Richarlison score at the World Cup?

In fairness to the Spurs man, he did end up netting three goals in four games over in Qatar and his wonderful scissor kick against Serbia was voted the best goal of the tournament too.

Antonio didn't go to the World Cup as Jamaica didn't qualify but he has three goals in seven games for his nation – not quite as impressive as Richarlison's 20 in 42 for Brazil. Although the West Ham man does have more league goals this term with five to his name.

Wilson did at least go to Qatar, playing just twice for England and failing to get on the scoresheet – but he did claim one assist. On top of that, he has scored 18 times in the Premier League this term, firing the Magpies into a Champions League position.

All in all, it's not hard to see why Richarlison might have been annoyed by these comments and you can't blame him for biting back – especially as he can say he's performed on the biggest stage of all.

Perhaps next time, Wilson and Antonio will both bite their tongues before criticising their fellow pros.