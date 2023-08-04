Highlights Tottenham Hotspur star Rodrigo Bentancur could be back in action sooner than expected, revealing a potential return date of two months.

Despite his injury setbacks last season, Bentancur is a highly talented midfielder, scoring 5 goals, providing 2 assists, and earning a match rating of 7.22.

Bentancur's return could be a game-changer for Tottenham, potentially helping them secure European football next season and establishing him as one of the best midfielders in the league.

Tottenham Hotspur star Rodrigo Bentancur could be back in action sooner than fans think, as he seemingly revealed his return date when speaking to a young supporter at the training centre.

When will Rodrigo Bentancur return from injury?

In a season with so many things going wrong seemingly one after another for the Lilywhites last year, the severe injury to midfield maestro Bentancur in mid-February was one of the most disastrous.

The former Juventus star was forced off in the side's 4-1 loss to Leicester City after suffering a serious injury to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) that required surgery to fix and meant he was sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

It felt even more cruel for the 26-year-old as he had only just come back from 44 days off the pitch due to adductor problems, meaning he had less than a month between his two injuries.

It looked like he would be set to miss a massive chunk of the coming season as well when The Athletic reported he wouldn't be returning until November, at least three months from now, which would not be the ideal way for Ange Postecoglou to get his reign underway.

However, things could be looking up for both the Ururguyan and fans alike, as it appears he might've just revealed his return date whilst speaking to a supporter outside the training centre.

When answering the fan's question about his fitness, he said:

"I need two more months, life is okay."

How good is Rodrigo Bentancur?

With the former Boca Juniors man missing for over half of the Premier League season last year, fans of other clubs might've forgotten just how good Bentacur is - he's very, very good.

Despite playing just 18 games for the North Londoners last season, he still managed to score five goals, provide two assists, maintain a passing accuracy of 85.2% and average a seriously impressive match rating of 7.22 - the second-highest in the entire squad behind only Harry Kane - per WhoScored.

His performances have clearly made quite an impact on his teammates in N17 as well, with fellow former Juventus man Dejan Kulusevski waxing lyrical about the midfielder, saying:

"When we were 3-3, I said in my head that the next time I get the ball, I am going to shoot and I am going to score. But then it was a different situation, and I saw Rodri alone, and I just pray to God that he will score, and he did.

"He is a fantastic player, one of the most underrated players in the world. I am very happy for him."

His goalscoring sets him apart as a midfielder, with FBref, which compares players in similar positions, placing him in the top 3% of midfielders for non-penalty goals per 90.

With his return potentially just two months away, his inclusion in the team could be exactly what new boss Postecoglou will need to help him bring European football back to N17 come the end of next season.

With an injury-free season, there's no reason Bentancur couldn't be one of the very best midfielders in the league next year.