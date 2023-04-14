Tottenham Hotspur's players have been dug out by Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane for their lack of responsibility following the exit of Antonio Conte.

What did Roy Keane say?

It has been a turbulent few months in north London for the Lilywhites who have dropped out of the top four as a result of their poor league form.

Dropped points against relegation battlers Southampton and Everton felt like a huge step backwards in the north London club's pursuit of the top four.

Matters off the pitch have not been much kinder to the club either with their director of football, Fabio Paratici, banned from all football matters.

Adding to that, Conte unleashed a scathing rant following their capitulation against the Saints prior to the international break which ultimately never saw him return to north London.

Speaking on The Overlap, Keane has now laid into the Spurs squad for their involvement in the recent downfall in north London:

(8:40) "But if you look at Spurs' last couple of games, you talk about managers and chairman, the players have got to take responsibility to get the goal in front and they just back off almost no bottle some of these Spurs players. Absolutely none whatsoever. Just get the job done."

"But at this top-level sport, it's about winning games, it's about getting over the line. So whatever about the managers of Spurs, Spurs are going to have the same problems. It's in their DNA, the players, a lot of their players just can't do it."

Are Spurs serial bottles?

A lot of people use the term 'Spursy' when it comes to the Lilywhites for their inability to perform in the big moments when it matters most.

And there are certainly some examples of that over the last few years with a number of appearances in cup finals only offering up runners-up medals.

However, finals are not supposed to be easy - that's the nature of the game - and there can be some solace taken in losing a final to some of the sides Spurs have faced over the years.

However, there are also plenty of examples where Spurs have shot themselves in the foot with their dismal displays which have caused them to let down their fans.

The recent FA Cup game against Sheffield United is a great example of this, there may be some question marks about not starting Harry Kane and Cristian Romero.

But the players who were selected were all experienced members of the squad who should have had enough about them to see the tie over the line.

Instead, Spurs were only able to produce one big chance on the night at Bramall Lane and their opposition have since booked their spot in the semi-finals at Wembley (via SofaScore).

Again, the recent Premier League draws against Southampton and Everton should have saw Spurs take six points back to north London.

Instead, they were left with just two points after they capitulated late on in both games.

So there is certainly some merit in what Keane is saying and this set of players now have eight games remaining to salvage something from their season with a spot in the top four still to play for.

But it is not an easy road ahead of them with Newcastle United, Liverpool and Manchester United all to play before the end of the month.