Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim is unlikely to take the vacant Tottenham Hotspur job this summer, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

What's the latest on Spurs' manager search?

Negotiations broke down between the club and Feyenoord manager Arne Slot, and their search for a new head coach is continuing on.

Chairman Daniel Levy has been unable to secure a replacement for Antonio Conte yet, with Julian Nagelsmann previously ruled out, and Spurs have been dealt another blow now it seems Amorim is yet another candidate they will miss out on.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that Amorim looks likely to stay at his club regardless of any interest from Spurs.

"They now remain in the process to find a manager and they have options remaining in the list. It was not only Arne Slot, Arne Slot was the front-runner, but options like Luis Enrique and Ange Postecoglou remain on the list," he stated.

"Ruben Amorim is also appreciated, but sources believe that he is going to stay at Sporting so not an easy one again for Tottenham, but of course now they have to accelerate after what happened with this big shock of Arne Slot, who is not going to become the new Tottenham manager. So let's see what's going to happen."

Should Spurs pursue a deal for Amorim?

Although it does seem unlikely to happen now, Amorim could have been an excellent appointment for Spurs as they aim to compete at the top of the table and rebuild their squad.

His spell at Sporting has seen him nurture young talents, including former Spurs academy graduate Marcus Edwards, and he has also beaten both Spurs and Arsenal in European competition this season.

Amorim has been described as "one of the best" coaches by Pep Guardiola, and the 38-year-old could have been an exciting young appointment, following years of disappointment with the likes of Conte and Jose Mourinho.

The problem Spurs face is that right now, the job does not look appealing. They are still in a battle to qualify for Europe, with the Conference League their only hope of continental competition, whilst the future of Harry Kane looks unclear.

Conte was dismissed after speaking out against the club's hierarchy, and with no director of football appointed to replace Fabio Paratici, there is a clear lack of direction at Spurs.

Any manager they pursue may be wary of the prospect of working in unfavourable conditions, and someone as highly rated as Amorim may not want to risk a move which could harm his reputation.