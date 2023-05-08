Tottenham Hotspur manager Ryan Mason was left furious on the weekend after Clement Lenglet got himself injured through a tactical foul on Wilfried Zaha.

Is Clement Lenglet injured?

It has been a challenging few months for the north London side with their hopes of a spot inside the top four seemingly faded away on the back of their recent results.

And they faced an in-form Crystal Palace side on the weekend who have been able to turn their season around since the return of Roy Hodgson in the dugout.

But the Lilywhites were able to secure a much-needed three points on the weekend thanks to a record-breaking goal from Harry Kane as he leapfrogged second-place Wayne Rooney in the all-time Premier League scoring charts.

The victory has kept Mason's men well within the race for a spot in Europe ahead of next season, however, Spurs were dealt a blow during the game.

Indeed, their French defender, Lenglet, has seemingly injured his arm/shoulder when bringing down Zaha in what can certainly be classed as a 'professional foul'.

There was no attempt made by the Barcelona loanee for the ball, but instead, he took the Ivorian down who was set to dribble past the defender.

Lenglet was immediately withdrawn through injury and Alasdair Gold has spoken on his YouTube channel of Mason's fury after seeing another player pick up an injury:

(1:07:00) "Mason went absolutely ballistic at the physios bringing Lenglet off because in his head, he's thinking: 'Well, we cannot be a centre-back down at this point. We can't do that'."

"But yeah, he was furious and then Lenglet - it was interesting as Lenglet - was furious as well. I'm not entirely sure why. I don't know whether he thought Mason was shouting at him for coming off, or whether he was just really annoyed he had to come off because he didn't think he was that injured. I don't know.

"But certainly he wasn't moving his arm and they went straight down the tunnel. Which essentially to show with the physios that took him down there as if it was serious enough they needed that."

How will this affect Spurs?

A large part of Tottenham's struggles this season could potentially be put down to injuries with a lot of their big-name players having picked up injury issues over the campaign.

Spurs saw both Yves Bissouma and Emerson Royal return to the fold on the weekend from their own respective injuries but the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur remain sidelined for months to come.

And the injury for the £145k-per-week Lenglet comes on the back of not only a defensive tweak from Mason, but also the club's first league clean sheet since February.

Mason had dropped Eric Dier on the weekend and played a back three - in possession - of Royal, Cristian Romero and Lenglet with Ben Davies out on the left.

With Lenglet potentially set to miss some time through his suspected shoulder injury, this could see Davies return to a centre-back role with Ivan Perisic coming in at left wing-back.

Alternatively, it could see Dier return to the fold but it would leave some question marks as to who would play in the left-sided centre-back role if Davies was to remain out wide.

Reports remain to circulate as to whether Spurs will look to sign Lenglet in the summer, but with just three games left, time on the injury table is likely the last thing he will want going into the summer.