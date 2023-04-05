Tottenham Hotspur coach Ryan Mason was left seething with what he was seeing on Monday night at Goodison Park with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg a big culprit.

What did Hojbjerg do wrong?

Monday night offered Spurs with an opportunity to start afresh ahead of the remaining 10 Premier League games of the season on the back of Antonio Conte's departure.

It also provided the players with an opportunity to send the Italian a message following his fiery press conference post-Southampton where he called his squad out.

However, Spurs reverted to type and threw away what would've been an important three points against one of the league's strugglers.

The Lilywhites have four seriously challenging fixtures coming up so three points felt like a must as their hopes of Champions League football took yet another blow.

Standing on the sidelines, Mason was left seething with how sloppy Spurs were proving to be on the ball with the £100k-per-week midfielder, Hojberg, one of the main culprits.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Alasdair Gold shared the 31-year-old's visible anger at what he was witnessing from the Spurs players at Goodison Park:

(18:25) "And you could see this growing frustration on the sideline from not only Stellini but Ryan Mason was getting very annoyed and very agitated."

"Yeah, there was a few of those before and after a Hojbjerg ball I saw him doing that [waving his arms] and going a bit mad."

How bad was Hojbjerg against Everton?

The 27-year-old midfielder has been a key feature in the Spurs side since arriving from Southampton a few years ago and he has played over 2500 minutes in the league this season alone.

And it has to be said, the Dane made an impressive start to the campaign under Conte having netted four league goals before the turn of the year (via Transfermarkt).

However, his performance on Merseyside left a lot to be desired with Gold awarding him a mere 4/10 in his post-match player ratings.

Hojbjerg was heavily involved in the game having registered 108 touches of the ball throughout the 90 minutes, but he was also guilty of losing it 15 times (via SofaScore).

And it was the areas in which he was losing the ball which were proving seriously frustrating for the coaches as his slack passing was seeing Spurs fail to relieve the pressure on their defence.

But the issue Cristian Stellini has is the lack of options available now as a result of the long-term injuries to the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma.

This has left the Italian with only Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr to select from his first team options.

Given the huge fixtures against their top-four rivals over the next three weeks, this makes it almost impossible to imagine Stellini would be willing to drop the Dane in favour of the 20-year-old, Sarr.