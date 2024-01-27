Highlights Tottenham's defeat against Manchester City in the FA Cup highlighted the progress they still need to make.

Despite the loss, Tottenham have made smart transfers, rekindled the form of key players, and adopted an identity under Postecoglou.

Micky van de Ven's defensive performance and Destiny Udogie's solid contribution were bright spots for Tottenham despite the defeat.

It's important to remember that Tottenham Hotspur have made great strides in their overall performance since Ange Postecoglou was appointed in the summer, but their defeat against Manchester City in the FA Cup was a sombre reminder of the progress still to be made.

Restricted to one paltry shot on goal all night, the hosts were out-fought and out-thought by last season's champions in the cup competition, whose profligacy looked set to drag the game toward Manchester for a replay, with dynamic defender Nathan Ake thumping in a messy goal, the only goal, from a late corner.

The loss means that Postecoglou's chance of securing silverware in his first season in English football borders on infinitesimal, falling in the Carabao Cup in the second round and failing to qualify for European competition last term, eight points behind top-placed Liverpool in the Premier League.

But it's important to put things in perspective: Tottenham have conducted astute and effective business in the transfer market since the end of the 2022/23 campaign, rekindled the finest form of stars such as Son Heung-min and Cristian Romero, and absorbed and adopted an identity that bespeaks the high-class potential of Postecoglou in his bid to bring eventual major honours to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But, as already stated, Spurs were not on par with City last night; limp in attack but defiantly resilient in defence, Postecoglou's side might have lost, but the return of Micky van de Ven is crucial heading into the business end of the campaign.

Micky van de Ven's game vs Manchester City in numbers

James Maddison returned to action off the bench having spent over two months on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury against Chelsea in November to kick off a five-match winless run, but for all his brilliance, the influential playmaker might not be the most important cog in the system.

Fellow summer signing Van de Ven, who completed a £43m transfer from VFL Wolfsburg in August, was also injured against Chelsea, but has now started two matches in succession for Tottenham and was utterly mesmerising in his defensive duties versus the Sky Blues.

As per Sofascore, the Dutchman took 76 touches and completed 97% of his passes, losing the ball only twice, and remarkably made seven clearances as he consistently thwarted City attacks and rid his zone of advances.

Also winning two of his three contested ground duels and succeeding with three out of four long balls, illustrating his laser-focussed distribution, Van de Ven is truly an exceptional star in the Tottenham rearguard, with his electric pace and elite athleticism making for a singular skill set.

To emphasise this, the £50k-per-week ace ranks among the top 9% of centre-halves across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 12% for progressive carries and the top 5% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

Penning his post-match thoughts, the Evening Standard's Dan Kilpatrick bestowed the 22-year-old with an 8/10 match rating despite defeat, writing: 'Spurs' last line of defence made several important last-ditch interventions, including a block to deny Julian Alvarez a certain goal.'

It was another monstrous showing from a young gun with so much potential yet to be realised on English shores, and while Van de Ven attracted attention for his efforts, left-back Destiny Udogie deserves plaudits for his protection and energy, another big reason behind the Lilywhites' resurgence this season.

Destiny Udogie's performance vs Manchester City

Described as an "absolute brick" for his efforts down the left channel, Udogie might not have captured the awe like the Dutch defender to his right, but the 21-year-old produced yet another impressive performance against high-calibre opposition.

Destiny Udogie: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Dribbling Ball retention Passing Crossing Interceptions Tackling Source: WhoScored

His aptitude as a defensive force was on full show as is becoming pleasingly usual, and while Udogie didn't enjoy the attacking success that he might have liked, he can hold his head high as one of the best performers on a tough evening.

Winning a whopping nine duels, Udogie was indeed crucial in stifling the visitors' surging forward motions. He also took 70 touches, completed 88% of his passes, and made three clearances and tackles apiece to further underpin a noteworthy effort.

Pundit Clinton Morrison was certainly impressed, remarking during the first-half battle that Udogie "has been the best left-back in the Premier League" this season.

As was Kilpatrick, who handed the 6 foot 2 full-back an 8/10 match rating to perch alongside Van de Ven as Postecoglou's shining light, writing that he 'covered confidently behind the back four and stepped into midfield with usual poise.'

With Son, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr all returning from international duty in the coming weeks, Tottenham will feel that they boast a squad of varied talent and sufficient depth to challenge for a Champions League spot come May.

But without doubt, Udogie's fitness will be imperative in this endeavour, with the Italian signing for the club from Udinese for £15m in 2022 and spending last season back on loan with the Serie A outfit, now vital in the north London team's project, having now played 20 matches across all competitions this term, starting every time.

Tottenham's best chance of a trophy this season closed when Ake fired into Vicario's goal with minutes of normal time left, but that's okay, sting as it may.

Postecoglou is creating a dynasty, and rising stars such as Udogie are evidence of a glittering future. It's heard in the euphonious bellowing in the stands, it's felt in the manner that the players conduct themselves on the pitch.

The Australian will stick to his style and know that success will come, and Udogie and Van de Ven will indeed be right at the centre as Tottenham return to the success that it yearns for with every fibre of its being.