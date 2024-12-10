Under-fire boss Ange Postecoglou is already dealing with an injury-hit Tottenham Hotspur squad right now, but it is now rumoured that another star player in their squad is set to be sidelined for weeks.

Tottenham injuries and suspensions

Spurs currently have as many as eight first team players suffering with one issue or another in terms of fitness, while both Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma are currently suspended from action.

Bentancur is in the midst of a domestic ban from the FA, while Bissouma is set to be ineligible until their clash against Liverpool on December 22 after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in their 4-3 defeat at home to Chelsea on Sunday.

It is unclear whether Mikey Moore will finally return from his illness to face Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday, with star winger Brennan Johnson in the same boat after Postecoglou hauled the in-form Welshman off against Chelsea.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Southampton vs Tottenham December 15 Tottenham vs Liverpool December 22 Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham December 26 Tottenham vs Wolves December 29 Tottenham vs Newcastle January 4

"Brennan just didn't feel well," said Postecoglou on Johnson's substitution against Chelsea.

"He didn't feel well at half-time, but he wanted to give it a go. He just wasn't feeling 100 per cent, so I had to take him off."

Left-back Ben Davies missed Tottenham's defeat to Chelsea with a thigh injury, while striker Richarlison, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and summer signing Wilson Odobert are all sidelined with long-term injuries and won't be back until the new year.

Postecoglou was gifted a reprieve when star centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven returned to the starting line-up on Sunday, but the former was replaced after just 15 minutes.

Van de Ven was taken off later in the 90 after feeling tightness (Postecoglou), but it is far more worrying for Romero, who apparently picked up a fresh injury around his quadriceps.

"Romero is just obviously hugely disappointing," said Postecoglou on Romero's injury against Chelsea.

"He felt something in his quad. He trained really well. He wasn't the one I was worried about, to be honest, but, you know, it's just like I said, the way the season's going for us unfortunately. So we just have to wait and see."

Tottenham set to be without Romero for six weeks after fresh injury

The Argentina international had been sidelined with a toe injury, but this instance is a completely separate problem, with TyC Sports reporter Gaston Edul providing an update on the £150 million defender's condition.

Edu, taking to X, writes that Romero will be sidelined for six weeks at Tottenham after his fresh muscle injury, dealing a major blow to Postecoglou, who must now contend without his "unbelievable" player yet again.

As a result, the former Atalanta star won't return to the field until 2025, and he is set to miss crucial games against Liverpool and in the Europa League.