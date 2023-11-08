The standing ovation that rippled across the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday night held more than a little aptness. Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side, remarkable in their unexpected ascendancy to Premier League title contention this season, were finally felled after 11 matches against Chelsea.

The Blues were probably flattered by the 4-1 scoreline. In truth, Spurs had established a foothold in the opening phase through Dejan Kulusevski's early opener, generously veering off Levi Colwill's outstretched leg, maintaining pressure thereafter and looking the slicker and saucier of the competitors.

It unravelled like a loose spool of string, with Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie receiving early marching orders on either of half-time, while injuries to main men James Maddison and Micky van de Ven confirmed the poignancy of the evening, with the latter's hamstring problem looking rather serious.

What did not disintegrate, however, was Tottenham's noteworthy cohesion under Postecoglou's wing, scarcely recognisable from the dreary squad of last season.

Despite the heavy defeat, Spurs can take much solace from the performance - candidly, it's hardly believable that there would have been as compelling a fight from the hosts before the summer.

But fight they did against Mauricio Pochettino's side, who prevailed on his return to Tottenham in an incredible fixture, though Spurs will indeed herald their resurgent team's effort.

Despite the loss of key figures, Tottenham underscored their credentials, proving that it's not just Postecoglou's preferred first-team who can make their mark this season. Emerson Royal was one man to show that.

Emerson Royal's stats vs Chelsea

With Udogie dismissed for two yellow cards, the second an inexplicable lunge on Raheem Sterling in the second half, Emerson will likely start at left-back against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

Typically a right-back, Emerson has not started since the first game of the season, where he scored the final goal in a 2-2 draw at Brentford.

The £40k-per-week ace entered the fray for the injured Maddison just before the break and excelled in rebuffing Chelsea's two-man advantage as Spurs fought valiantly, ultimately coming up short as the match dragged into the late stage.

As per Sofascore, he completed four tackles, two interceptions, one clearance and one blocked shot, incredibly winning ten of his 13 duels and completing 91% of his passes.

The Brazilian dynamo will be considered for a role at left-back in the club's next match, and based on his recent display, he might be a competent stand-in given the circumstances.

Another impressive performance has to be handed to Eric Dier, who was immense off the bench and played an important role at both ends, almost levelling late into the game but for the cruel intervention of VAR.

Eric Dier's stats vs Chelsea

The £85k-per-week Dier, who has made 361 appearances for Tottenham but been cast to the fringe since Postecoglou's appointment. However, after being substituted on in place of Brennan Johnson, he unexpectedly shone.

Indeed, the Englan defender won both of his contested duels, made three clearances and an interception, and came so agonisingly close to defying the odds with a stunning strike that would have sent the home crowd into unparalleled din of rapture.

Writing in his post-match player ratings, football.london's Alasdair Gold handed Dier an 8/10, writing: 'Made a couple of early interceptions after coming on. Volleyed home a great finish at the other end with 10 minutes to go but after a lengthy VAR check was adjudged to be offside. He was excellent on his return to the team.'

Why Eric Dier should replace Cristian Romero

With Van de Ven possibly sidelined for a lengthy amount of time and Romero confirmed to be suspended for the three upcoming matches, Dier could find himself at the heart of Spurs' endeavours for the foreseeable.

Romero, undoubtedly, is a first-class defender, ranking among the top 6% of centre-halfs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for tackles per 90, as per FBref, and has even been described as the "best defender in the world right now" by revered compatriot Lionel Messi.

Losing him alongside the Dutch summer signing has the possibility of being detrimental, but Dier, who has previously been called "reliable" by Antonio Conte, could now restore his Lilywhites career.

It's a pivotal point of Tottenham's season and could shape the prospects of mounting a convincing title charge as the season approaches the business end.

Spurs might be just one point behind Pep Guardiola's Manchester City right now - who are aiming to win an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title - but the relentless Christmas period is telling, and notions of title contention carry more weight heading into January.

Fixtures Cristian Romero will miss Date Fixture Competition 11/11/23 vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) Premier League 26/11/23 vs Aston Villa (H) Premier League 03/12/23 vs Manchester City (A) Premier League *Fixture list provided by Sky Sports

Romero, thankfully, will be back in the matchday squad for the lion's share of this gruelling run, but not before missing key contests, with his suspension concluding after a trip to the Etihad Stadium at the start of December.

For Spurs to cede further territory to the defending champions before meeting them in Manchester would be a bitter pill to swallow after such an exemplary start, and they will probably have to do so without Van de Ven either.

Dier will play a crucial role across the forthcoming matches, but given his performance against Chelsea, he could prove to rekindle his best qualities and establish himself as an unlikely hero.

Once described as a “liability” by sports writer Mitch Fretton, the 29-year-old was truthfully at the centre of Tottenham's struggles last season, as they conceded 63 league goals across the 2022/23 campaign.

And while his performance against Chelsea was his first under his Australian manager's guidance, there is no disputing the heart on show, so nearly coming up clutch against the odds.

Dier is out of contract at the end of the season and it has been clear that the most plausible destination is down the N17 exit road, but circumstances now call for the England international's inclusion.

Not only could Dier now save his own career at Tottenham, but he could produce a string of showings to ensure that his revived side maintain their commendable fight at the forefront of the Premier League.