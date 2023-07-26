Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are now open to selling Harry Kane as his contract runs down, and he has expressed a preference for joining Manchester United.

The uncertainty surrounding Kane's future has left Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou far from relaxed, as he sees Kane as a crucial part of the team and the club.

Kane's remarkable goal-scoring record and his status as one of England's greatest attackers highlight his immense value as a player.

Tottenham Hotspur are "now open to selling" star striker Harry Kane as his contract runs down, with Man United being his preferred destination.

Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham?

The England international star and Spurs' prized asset will be a major talking point in these final weeks of the summer window, especially as his contract continues to run down.

Just 12 months remain on Kane's current deal and there is a significant chance he leaves within the next year, whether that be now, in January or in 2024 when his terms expire.

Lilywhites boss Ange Postecoglou, speaking to the press recently, admitted he is "far from relaxed" about the uncertainty surrounding Kane's future.

“Fair to say I am not relaxed about it," said Postecoglou (via The Independent and football.london).

“It’s not something you go: ‘Ah, well, you know if it does or doesn’t happen!’ I mean it’s a very important part of this football club, not just the team, but the football club.

“So, you’ve got to deal with it, and I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone. I don’t think it is good for Harry, I don’t think it is good for the club, because as laser focused as we want to be, you end up sort of repeating yourself along the way."

A plethora of sides are believed to hold a serious interest in Kane, including Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, French giants Paris-Saint Germain and league rivals United.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, though, has been hopeful over Kane eventually signing a contract extension and certainly won't let his superstar player leave on the cheap - regardless of the striker's contract situation.

According to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, though, there has been a change of heart in Tottenham's thinking. There is a belief that Spurs are "now open to selling" Kane this summer given he is yet to pen fresh terms.

Indeed, Postecoglou's side are "ready to part" with their talismanic star in the final stretch of this window, if he doesn't end up putting pen to paper on a new deal.

Tottenham have offered him a contract which would greatly exceed his current £200,000-per-week wages and make him one of England's top earners, but he is edging more towards the exit door.

While Bayern are still firmly in the race with talks being held behind-closed-doors, Old Trafford is actually Kane's "preferred destination".

How good is Harry Kane?

Kane's haul of 30 league goals in 38 starts exemplify both his importance to Spurs and sheer quality as one of the best strikers in world football.

The Three Lions star broke both Jimmy Greaves' all-time Tottenham goal-scoring record and Wayne Rooney's all-time record for England this year, making him one of this country's finest ever attackers.

"When you see him around the place, this is why he is England captain. The thing that sticks out is that he is not just a goalscorer," explained Man City star and internatinal teammate Jack Grealish at Euro 2020.

"There are players from the past who just scored goals, goals, goals. In my opinion he will break the Premier League one and the England one but he is not just a goalscorer. He is unbelievable."