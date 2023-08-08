Tottenham Hotspur are "set to move for another centre-back signing" and Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba is the "top target", according to reports.

Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy have already sealed a fair few major signings this summer, with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, youngster Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon and striker Alejo Veliz joining the club.

The new Premier League season is looming, and after Spurs' last pre-season friendly against Barcelona tonight, attention now turns to Brentford away on Sunday.

The north Londoners will have a new-look side from last term as Ange Postecoglou seeks to implement his philosophy and hand-pick players suited to his system.

Defensively, Tottenham were very poor last season, having conceded 63 league goals - which is more than any other side above 15th in the top-flight managed.

Those numbers will prove alarming for Postecoglou, who has a big task on his hands following in the footsteps of serial winner Antonio Conte.

The Australian also admitted to media recently that he wants to see more than one defensive addition this summer and has urged his side to make another signing at the back after completing a deal for van de Ven.

"It's not done yet," said Postecoglou.

"We need bolstering in that central defensive area. We need defenders who can work in an aggressive formation, defend well & behind them. We'll be looking to bring in a couple in that area in the coming days."

After this declaration of intent from Spurs' boss, reporter Pete O'Rourke has shared an update in a column for Football Insider.

The journalist, sharing news on Tottenham's transfer plans for the remainder of this window, relays Spurs are "set to move for another centre-back signing" after both van de Ven and Phillips.

Tapsoba, who has been repeatedly linked throughout the transfer window, is at the centre of their interest with the club, and by extension Levy, identifying him as their "top target" before September 1.

The Burkina Faso international is valued at around £45m by Leverkusen, a figure proving problematic behind-the-scenes, and that is apparently holding up advanced talks.

How good is Edmond Tapsoba?

Tapsoba was an untouchable member of Xabi Alonso's starting eleven over 2022/2023, playing more league minutes than any other Leverkusen outfielder in the Bundesliga (WhoScored).

The 24-year-old ranked among their best for clearances made per 90 also, backing how truly solid of a presence he can be at the back (WhoScored).

Guardian journalist Ben McAleer, writing a piece for the outlet, has revered Tapsoba for his distribution and believes he would be a sure-fire fit for Postecoglou's system.

McAleer said:

"Postecoglou wants his centre-backs to play the ball out from defence, so Tapsoba would be a fine addition to the squad. He ranked fifth for passes per game (76.3) in the Europa League last season, and returned a solid pass success rate of 87.2%. What’s more, Tapsoba ranked second for forward passes (879) in the Bundesliga last season, looking to set his side on the front foot where possible."