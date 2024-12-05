A club are preparing to push hard for one member of Ange Postecoglou's squad in January, as the player looks for a way out of Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs face Bournemouth after disappointing 1-1 draw to Fulham

The Lilywhites take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium tonight, and it is quite uncertain which version of Spurs we'll see.

Postecoglou's side thumped Premier League champions Man City 4-0, thrashed London rivals West Ham in a London derby, beat top-four rivals Aston Villa by three goals and dominated Man United at Old Trafford, but they also handed both Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace their first wins of the season.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15 Tottenham vs Liverpool December 22 Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham December 26

Tottenham's inconsistency has been a real chink in their armour so far, and it could seriously endanger their prospects of clinching a first piece of silverware since 2008 and a place in the top four at the end 2024/2025.

It will be interesting to see how Spurs decide to show up on the south coast this evening, but they also are not helped by the plethora of absentees in their squad right now.

Postecoglou is without his number one keeper Guglielmo Vicario for the foreseeable future after surgery on an ankle fracture, while he's also missing his star central defensive duo Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

Wilson Odobert, Richarlison, Mikey Moore and Rodrigo Bentancur are also set to miss tonight's trip, while doubts surround summer signing Dominic Solanke, which has left Spurs very short on the field.

"Everyone from the weekend got through OK, Archie [Gray] obviously got a knock, but he's recovered well," said Postecoglou on Tottenham team news before Bournemouth.

"Dom's due to train today, he's still not 100 per cent, but he's definitely improved from the weekend, so we'll see how he goes through training today. The other injured guys are inching closer but not available."

Due to the severe shortage of options, Postecoglou has even suggested that they could turn to £120,000-per-week outcast Sergio Reguilon, who is yet to make a first-team appearance and this season and was included on the bench for the first time in months against Fulham.

"He is ready. He is training every day so part of the squad and we're down in numbers, but there is also a reason why Reggy is in the last year of his contract with us," said Postecoglou on Reguilon.

"We'll see how that all transpires but nothing wrong with his attitude. He is training every day and we literally have schoolboys on the bench, so we're low down on numbers and he'll probably be involved again tomorrow."

Getafe prepared to open talks for Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon

As a result of his exclusion from the team, Reguilon is attracting interest from La Liga, as he reportedly looks for a way out of N17.

There have even been reports that Reguilon wants to terminate his Spurs contract, with SuperDeporte now providing an update on the former Real Madrid defender's future heading into January.

The Spanish news outlet writes that Getafe are prepared to "negotiate hard" to sign Reguilon from Tottenham, as they look to take advantage of this situation and shore up their left-back department.

"Frustration" is emerging from Reguilon and his camp over the lack of game time, with Getafe apparently ready to offer him a route out of north London. Reguilon is accomplished at the top level, spending last season on loan spells at Man United and Brentford, so he could be a very astute option on loan mid-season.

According to SuperDeporte, Tottenham will demand around £10 million to sell him outright in January, despite his contract expiring at the end of this campaign.