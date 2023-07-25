Highlights Harry Kane is uninterested in joining Paris-Saint Germain this summer, despite interest from the Ligue 1 giants.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy may have to consider selling Kane or risk losing him for nothing next year, as he is in the final year of his contract.

Bayern Munich is set to make a third bid for Kane, with a total package expected to be close to £86 million.

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is uninterested in joining Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain this summer, as per "sources close" to the player.

Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham?

The 29-year-old is embroiled in another summer transfer saga, coming two years after his failed move to treble-winners Man City in 2021.

Kane apparently had a gentleman's agreement to leave the club that year, and despite £100 million bids coming from City, a transfer never materialised.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was in a very strong position to refuse the advances of major clubs back then, but fast-forward to this window, and everything's changed.

Kane has entered the final year of his contract at Tottenham, and with just 12 months remaining on his stay as things stand, Levy may have to contemplate selling or risk losing him for nothing next year.

Ange Postecoglou has admitted to the media that he isn't exactly thrilled with the uncertainty surrounding Kane's future as both Bayern Munich and PSG linger in the background.

“Fair to say I am not relaxed about it," said the Spurs manager on Kane.

“It’s not something you go: ‘Ah, well, you know if it does or doesn’t happen!’ I mean it’s a very important part of this football club, not just the team, but the football club.

“So, you’ve got to deal with it, and I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone."

Dropping an update on Kane's future through social media, reliable journalist Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports has shared what "sources close" to the striker have told him concerning PSG.

The French champions are believed to hold an interest in England's international star, but they may be denied, as Kane apparently has no interest in joining them.

"PSG do like Kane and he has been discussed," wrote Jacobs on Twitter.

"But sources close to Kane downplay his interest in joining. Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Levy do have an excellent relationship, though."

Meanwhile, Jacobs also claims Bayern are set for a third bid to sign Kane this summer. Indeed, it is believed they will mount a total bid of around £86 million soon.

"Bayern will make a third bid for Harry Kane," Jacobs wrote again.

"Total package expected to be close to €100m. Bayern have not to date been given a price by Daniel Levy, who is still hoping Kane signs a new deal with Spurs."

How good is Harry Kane?

Scoring 30 league goals in 38 starts last season, Kane showcased yet again what a truly world class player he is.

The former Leyton Orient loanee broke both Jimmy Greaves' all-time goalscoring record for Tottenham and Wayne Rooney's all-time haul for England this year.

Ex-Tottenham boss Antonio Conte praised the attacker for being "world class", when commenting on his quality performances last campaign.

"We are talking about a world class striker,” he said.

“He deserves the best because he's a great worker, hard worker... this is not normal because usually the players that have talent many times don't like to work hard because they have talent.

“In my career I didn't have great talent [so] for this reason I worked hard. What I liked about him from the first time was his ability. He was a big example for his team-mates."