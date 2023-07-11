Journalist Pete O'Rourke has shared a "major" Harry Kane update after Tottenham Hotspur's "jaw-dropping" behind-the-scenes contract offer recently.

Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham?

This isn't the first time Spurs' star striker has been linked with a move away from north London, with treble-winners Man City showing a very serious interest around two years ago.

Pep Guardiola's side lodged bids in excess of £100 million for Kane, who was rumoured to have a "gentleman's agreement" with Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy to leave the club. That ultimately didn't come to fruition, and City instead ended up capturing star striker Erling Haaland one summer later.

Tottenham were in a strong position to refute City's advances back then, but with Kane's contract expiring in 2024, they're in a far more precarious situation this year. The England star has just 12 months remaining on his current deal, meaning he can leave for free next year.

Ange Postecoglou, speaking in his first Spurs press conference the other day, is in no doubt that Kane would prefer to stay at the club and battle to make them successful.

"Kane is one of the premier strikers in the world and I want him involved here," Postecoglou said.

"I just want to introduce myself to Harry, give him my vision, get an understanding from him over what his vision is and try to be successful.

"My conversation with him will be about how we can make this club successful and there is no doubt that is what he wants as well."

Bayern Munich, though, are seriously knocking at the door for Spurs' talisman and have made a second proposal to Levy - an offer apparently amounting to around £68.5 million plus add-ons.

According to Football Insider and O'Rourke - who claim to share a "major" Kane update in the last 24 hours after Tottenham's "jaw dropping" contract offer - Spurs are set to reject Bayern's second bid and will refuse all offers for him this window.

Despite this, it's believed Kane still has no intention of signing a new deal, regardless of the mammoth numbers behind it, before the window shuts - meaning a stalemate is on the cards.

The 29-year-old is keen to join Bayern in the coming weeks, despite Tottenham's offer to make him one of England's top earners, but Levy is set to dig his heels in over Kane.

Spurs have privately made it clear that their superstar is not far sale under any circumstance.

How good is Harry Kane?

The Three Lions forward has thrived at Tottenham over the last 12 months, scoring 30 league goals in 38 matches last season.

Former Spurs boss Antonio Conte heaped praise on Kane for his quality and attitude, calling him "world class" in an interview with the press last season.

"I am happy for him because we are talking about a world class striker,” he said.

“He deserves the best because he's a great worker, hard worker... this is not normal because usually the players that have talent many times don't like to work hard because they have talent.

“In my career I didn't have great talent [so] for this reason I worked hard. What I liked about him from the first time was his ability. He was a big example for his team-mates."