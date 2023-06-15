Talk of a potential Harvey Barnes move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer "will grow legs over the coming weeks", believes journalist Ben Jacobs.

Barnes could end up being a key signing in Ange Postecoglou's new-look Spurs side going forward.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Harvey Barnes

With Leicester City's relegation from the Premier League this season, stars such as Harvey Barnes are expected to leave the club to remain in the top flight.

The 25-year-old made 187 senior appearances for the Foxes, scoring an impressive 45 goals and earning 32 assists, so it isn't surprising that he is a wanted man.

According to the Telegraph, West Ham United are currently leading the race for the once-capped Englishman's signature.

The publication have reported that the Hammers could start the bidding war at around the £30m mark.

Unai Emery's Aston Villa have also been linked to the player by the same report, a move that would see him link up with former teammate Youri Tielemans.

However, the Daily Mail have reported Newcastle United won't be pursuing the Leicester man due to their belief in recent signing Anthony Gordon to come good eventually.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Harvey Barnes to Tottenham Hotspur?

Jacobs was straight to the point, explaining that a move to Tottenham will become more likely for Barnes as the window goes on.

Speaking on the podcast The Last Word on Spurs, he said: "I think Harvey Barnes to Spurs is going to grow legs though over the coming weeks."

Would Harvey Barnes be a good transfer for Tottenham?

Despite getting relegated with the Foxes this season, the Burnley-born forward has had a solid year himself, being one of the few bright sparks in the club's dreadful season.

According to WhoScored, Barnes averaged a fairly respectable rating of 6.66 across his 32 Premier League games, hardly the form of a player deserving of relegation.

His goal return has also been Impressive, netting 13 times and creating one assist for his teammates.

With numbers like that, in a team as dysfunctional as the Midlands club have been this year, it is no surprise then that Jurgen Klopp hailed the England international as 'unbelievable' back in 2021.

If Spurs can get this deal done, they would have a great player on their hands, and at a good age as well.