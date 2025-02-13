Tottenham Hotspur welcome Manchester United to north London on Sunday for a Premier League clash that, in the not-so-distant past, would have been a top-of-the-table encounter.

However, this season, it's a bottom-half affair. Instead of vying for European football, both sides will be battling to distance themselves from the relegation zone.

With United in 13th on 29 points from 24 games and Spurs in 14th with 27, it's safe to say it's been a poor season for both teams.

For the Red Devils, off-field upheaval, poor recruitment and a lack of quality on the pitch seem to be the culprits. Meanwhile, Spurs have had their own struggles, with injuries playing a significant role in their poor campaign as manager Ange Postecoglou has been constantly losing key players like Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Dominic Solanke week after week.

Postecoglou’s job is certainly under pressure, but a win over United could ease that tension, even if just for a week or two.

He'll be hoping his side can replicate some of their best-ever results over United, 10 of which we've recounted here.

10 Tottenham 4-1 Man Utd

1995/96, Premier League

Tottenham mostly had a forgettable season in 1995/96, finishing 8th in the Premier League, and crashing out of the League Cup and FA Cup in the third and fifth rounds respectively.

Perhaps the highlight, however, was their 4-1 thumping of would-be champions Manchester United at White Hart Lane on New Year's Day in 1996.

Teddy Sheringham, who would later join United in 1997, opened the scoring on the day, while Sol Campbell and Chris Armstrong, who scored a brace, were also on the scoresheet.

9 Tottenham 3-1 Man Utd

2000/01, Premier League

Manchester United had already been crowned Premier League champions when they travelled to White Hart Lane in May 2001.

Clearly having taken their foot off the gas after defeats to Derby County and Southampton, they slumped to another loss against Spurs, who were more than happy to take advantage of their complacency.

While not a classic in the traditional sense given that nothing was really on the line, Willem Korsten's opening goal - chesting the ball down on the edge of the box before volleying it over United goalkeeper Raimond van der Gouw - was arguably one of the best Spurs have ever scored against the Red Devils.

8 Man Utd 0-3 Tottenham

2018/19, Premier League