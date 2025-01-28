Despite a lack of recent success, Tottenham Hotspur have splashed the cash in recent years under Daniel Levy, bringing in a number of players for £30m or more.

Ange Postecoglou has been backed in the transfer market, with a plethora of stars being attracted to the project on offer in north London. But who is Spurs' record arrival? We've taken a look at Tottenham's 10 most expensive signings.

Tottenham's most expensive signings of all time Rank Player Fee Signed from Year 1 Dominic Solanke £65m Bournemouth 2024 2 Tanguy Ndombele £62.8m Lyon 2019 3 Richarlison £60m Everton 2022 4 Brennan Johnson £47.5m Nottingham Forest 2023 5 Micky van de Ven £43m Wolfsburg 2023 6 Cristian Romero £42.5m Atalanta 2021 7 Davinson Sanchez £42m Ajax 2017 =8 Archie Gray £40m Leeds United 2024 =8 Pedro Porro £40m Sporting CP 2023 =8 James Maddison £40m Leicester 2023

Here’s a detailed look at Tottenham’s 10 most expensive signings…

10 James Maddison

£40m from Leicester City

Starting off the countdown is attacking midfielder James Maddison, who swapped Leicester City for Spurs following the Foxes’ relegation in 2023.

Maddison has featured heavily for Tottenham since signing his five-year contract, with Spurs pipping Newcastle United to a deal.

9 Pedro Porro

£40m from Sporting CP

Another £40m signing is Pedro Porro, who was previously on the books with Manchester City and returned to England in January 2023 with Tottenham.

He arrived on loan with an obligation to make a deal permanent in the summer from Sporting CP, and that was worth around £40m.

8 Archie Gray

£40m from Leeds United

Archie Gray appears to be a star in the making which resulted in Ange Postecoglou and Spurs spending big on his services from Leeds United in 2024.

As part of a deal for the youngster, Leeds signed Joe Rodon, but it looks as if a total package for Gray cost up to £40m.

7 Davinson Sanchez

£42m from Ajax