Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou will personally "launch a huge bid" to sign Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi soon, according to reports.

Who could Tottenham sign this summer?

The north Londoners, after confirming Postecoglou as their new manager following a two-month long search for Antonio Conte's replacement, are now set to tackle the summer transfer market.

Spurs are apparently on the hunt for elite centre-backs to shore up a leaky defence, one which conceded more top flight goals than any other side above 15th last season.

Man United's Harry Maguire, Man City defender Aymeric Laporte and Wolves star Max Kilman have been mentioned as targets for Postecoglou, with chairman Daniel Levy also searching for Hugo Lloris' replacement.

Brentford keeper David Raya and Everton's Jordan Pickford are being tipped for the latter position, while Tottenham are tipped to strengthen their forward line too.

Leicester City star Harvey Barnes is on their radar, and according to The Scottish Sun, it appears that Furuhashi of Celtic is another major target.

As per their information, Postecoglou personally "will launch a huge bid" to sign the Japan international who has been free-scoring north of the border.

This will apparently happen "in the coming weeks", but Spurs aren't alone in their admiration, as a host of sides from France and Spain are admirers of Furuhashi.

The report adds that Postecoglou's exit to north London has decreased the chances of Furuhashi extending his stay at Celtic, and while there has been no official contact from Spurs, the prospect of moving to England could appeal.

Who is Kyogo Furuhashi?

The 28-year-old has been a pivotal figure for Celtic and all-important star, playing a key role in their domestic treble win last season.

Furuhashi scored 27 goals in 36 league appearances for the Hoops over 2022/2023, with teammate Joto branding him an "amazing player" with "world class" ability.

"Kyogo is an amazing player. Some of his movements are world-class," exclaimed Jota.to the press (via Hail Hail).