Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min has named the unseen teenager who's really "excited" him at Spurs, with the South Korean suggesting he is one to watch and a "similar age" to the highly-rated Mikey Moore.

Tottenham return to winning ways with 5-0 victory over Southampton

Following a barren run of one win in eight games across all competitions, the under-pressure Ange Postecoglou sealed what was a convincing and much-needed 5-0 win away to struggling Southampton on Sunday.

All of their goals came in the first half, with James Maddison (2), Son, Dejan Kulusevski and Pape Matar Sarr rounding off a superb attacking display and putting the final nail in manager Russell Martin's coffin - who was sacked by Southampton soon afterwards.

Alongside the goalscorers, there were a few noteworthy performances on display at St. Mary's Stadium, with right-back Djed Spence seriously impressing for Spurs on his first full Premier League start and 18-year-old Lucas Bergvall doing the same.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs Liverpool December 22 Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham December 26 Tottenham vs Wolves December 29 Tottenham vs Newcastle January 4 Arsenal vs Tottenham January 15

Postecoglou's squad has been stretched to the bare bones due to injury problems, so the Australian seriously needs his usual fringe players to come in and do a job, with both Spence and Bergvall obliging in solid fashion.

"They were great," said Postecoglou on Bergvall and Spence.

"Lucas is growing all the time, but he's 18. Archie is 18 and how many Premier League clubs are going to start two 18-year-olds in their line-up. Djed has had to bide his time. To be fair, it's the one area of the pitch where we've had cover this year with Archie playing at right-back, so he's had to be patient.

"It's a testament to him and the coaches who have worked with him in training that he could come on today. We needed him for sure, not just to play but to make an impact and he did. Great reward for his patience and perseverance."

Tottenham's lack of options means Postecoglou looks set to turn to younger members of his squad for the foreseeable future, and they now have another teenage sensation to call upon.

18-year-old summer signing Yang min-Hyeok, who was originally meant to link up with the Tottenham squad in January after his loan spell back at Gangwon, has joined them one month earlier than planned.

The South Korean starlet has bagged 12 goals and five assists in 38 league games for Gangwon across 2024, with Postecoglou now set to benefit from his arrival, even if he still isn't eligible to play until January 1.

Son Heung-min praises Yang min-Hyeok after arrival at Tottenham

As the unseen youngster waits to make his club debut, Son has praised Yang after his arrival at Tottenham, expressing his excitement over the winger's arrival and revealing what supporters can expect from his compatriot.

"He's a similar age to Mikey Moore," said Son to Standard Sport.

"Everyone loves Mikey and when Yang is here I hope everyone loves him like Mikey. He's been fantastic in his first season in the K-League, scored 12 goals and a lot of assists. He's bright. He's not scared.

"He's a very bright player so I'm excited he's coming here and I'll try to help him as much as I can. But we just have to avoid putting pressure on him. The football side is the most important thing for him [to focus on]."

Tottenham chiefs also believe Yang can go on to be a "special" player, and there is confidence within N17 that the forward could go on to become one of their biggest bargains in recent memory (GiveMeSport).