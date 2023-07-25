Highlights

Tottenham Hotspur have to target new central defenders this summer as the "fundamental" area, according to Ricky Sacks.

The club have already made three new signings this window, and are set to continue their spending in the coming weeks.

What is the latest Tottenham transfer news?

There have been some crazy transfer stories involving Tottenham in recent days.

Reports over the weekend stated that the North London side had enquired about the availability of PSG star Kylian Mbappe, who was put up for sale by the French club following the revelation that the 24-year-old would not be signing a new deal at the Parc de Princes this summer. However, the club will not be able to complete the signing by the looks of things, with Get French Football News reporting that the World Cup winner is "completely uninterested" in the switch.

Spurs have apparently identified the striker they do want to buy this summer however, with Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani named as the London side's primary target according to reports. The report states that the player has huge interest in making the move and Spurs could move for the forward should club captain Harry Kane depart this summer. The fee for the young French international is expected to be around €80m(£69.1m).

As mentioned in the previous report, England international Kane would have to depart this summer, with new reports now stating that Tottenham owner Joe Lewis has informed chairman Daniel Levy that the club record goalscorer must be sold this summer should he refuse to sign a new deal as the North London club cannot afford to lose their star player for fee next summer. Bayern Munich remain interested and are preparing a third bid whilst Manchester United are reportedly the striker's first-choice landing destination.

Speaking on Sky Sports Good Morning Transfers show, presenter Sacks stated that Spurs' priority this window should be centre-backs, and the failure to do so yet is negligence from the club: "I mean that’s got to be the fundamental area, centre-backs at the moment. Many would maybe argue that if Pierre Emile-Hojberg leaves then Tottenham will need to bring in a central midfielder, but I think the priority has to be at centre-back.

This is a Spurs team that conceded 63 goals last season as a whole and ultimately to be at this point now, it’s negligent in my opinion, from the football club that we have not gone out and addressed the area that was glaring at the end of the season and that had to be improved."

What centre-backs will Spurs sign?

The club have been linked with three centre backs consistently throughout this window.

Tosin Adarabioyo is expected to be one of the defenders Spurs bid for this window according to Alasdair Gold. The defender featured as part of a Fulham side that finished in the top half for the first time in over a decade, with the 25-year-old making 29 appearances in all competitions and recording a Whoscored rating of 6.72. The former Manchester City youth product could be available for a cut-price deal due to his contract expiring at the end of next season.

Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven is another reported target for the club. The Dutchman enjoyed a real breakout campaign for Wolfsburg last season, making 36 appearances and registering a Whoscored rating of 6.66, as well as enjoying a solid showing in the U21 Euros this summer. Tottenham might have to move quickly to secure the player's signature however as a number of Premier League sides are believed to be interested in the defender.

The third player is Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba. The defender enjoyed a decent campaign at Bayer Leverkusen, making 46 appearances in all competitions and recording an average Whoscored rating of 6.76. The Burkina Faso international particularly impressed on the continental level last season, with a 7.28 rating across his eight Europa League appearances. Reports state the defender could set Tottenham back around £45m.