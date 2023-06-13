Tottenham Hotspur are going into this summer's transfer window with two new centre-backs on their wishlist for Ange Postecgolou.

Who do Spurs want to sign this summer?

Postecoglou has not even officially started his work as the new Tottenham manager as the Australian awaits 1 July before being able to start his duties.

However, there is the expectation that he will be working behind the scenes to provide his influence as Tottenham look to attack the summer transfer window.

And it seems as if that may already be taking effect with the Lilywhites believed to be in talks with Brentford to agree a fee for their goalkeeper David Raya.

Indeed, it has been reported by Fabrizio Romano that the Spaniard is keen to make the move to north London and has already agreed personal terms with Spurs.

Brentford are believed to value the goalkeeper at around £40m but the Lilywhites are hoping to see that price tag reduced given the 27-year-old only has one-year remaining on his current deal.

However, it is seemingly not just between the sticks where Postecoglou is eyeing improvement over the summer window.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Alasdair Gold has claimed the north London side are targeting the addition of a further two centre-backs:

"Obviously, they're going to have to bring in centre-backs. I said the plan way back previously was that they were going to try and bring in two centre-backs in this window. I think that remains the same because purely the higher line that Postecoglou will play. That's not going to suit a lot of the defenders that are there."

Will Spurs sign Clement Lenglet?

Last summer, it was believed Spurs were keen to bring in Alessandro Bastoni from Inter Milan, however, the Italian ended up remaining at the San Siro.

Instead, the north London side were forced to settle for Barcelona's Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan which did not include the option to make his stay permanent.

The Frenchman is now set to return to the newly-crowned La Liga champions with his loan deal coming to an end, but there is the belief that Spurs are looking to secure his services permanently.

Indeed, it has been claimed Tottenham have held talks with Barcelona and could even see Lenglet sign permanently for around £4m as Barca look to clear the decks.

Defence is certainly an area which is in dire need of improvements this summer after what proved a dreadful campaign for Tottenham's backline.

The Lilywhites ended the campaign having conceded a whopping 63 goals in the Premier League which was only beaten by five other teams.

However, what will be interesting to see is whether Lenglet could potentially be counted as one of the two desired centre-back arrivals if he is to join.

This will surely not go down too well with the Spurs supporters considering he spent the 2022/23 campaign in north London.