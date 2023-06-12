Tottenham Hotspur are now close to agreeing personal terms with David Raya over a potential move to north London this summer.

How much does David Raya earn?

A difficult campaign for the Lilywhites has seen the expected departure of Hugo Lloris emerge with the Frenchman enduring a particularly difficult season.

The 36-year-old only made 25 appearances in the Premier League with injuries seriously hampering his game time as Fraser Forster stepped up in his place.

However, even when he was fit enough to play, the veteran did not exactly impress having conceded 39 goals in those games and only managing to keep seven clean sheets (via Transfermarkt).

It is believed Lloris now has an opportunity on the table from Saudi Arabia to make a big-money move to the Middle East and even the possibility to return to OGC Nice.

And with this in mind, it is said the Lilywites are looking for their Lloris successor this summer and Brentford's Raya is believed to be on their list.

Despite being out of contract in a year's time, the Bees are thought to hold the high valuation of £40m for their shot-stopper this summer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the north London club are ahead of any other club in the race to potentially sign the Spaniard:

"Tottenham are now ahead of any other club because they are on the verge of reaching an agreement for personal terms with David Raya.

"The player said yes, they are finalising the contract so everything is almost ready between David Raya and Tottenham as new goalkeeper to replace Lloris.

"But the agreement between Tottenham and Brentford is still not completed. Brentford want £40m, for Tottenham, this is way too much especially because the player is out of contract next summer."

Who wants to sign David Raya?

Clearly, the north London side are keen to bring in the Brentford goalkeeper this summer with Tottenham close to agreeing personal terms with the player.

And this is a significant update as it seems the 27-year-old is keen to make the move across London to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This comes amid reported interest from other clubs with both Manchester United and Chelsea also linked with a potential move for him this summer.

Raya has now established himself as a highly-regarded shot-stopper in the Premier League with Sky Sports man Dan Bardell hailing him as "next level with his feet".

And this is something which could be massively improved on at Spurs with Lloris boasting just a 64.3% pass success rate this season (via Fbref).

In comparison, Raya was able to rack up an impressive 77.1% pass success rate as he outperformed the Frenchman in short, medium and long-range passes (via Fbref).

Spurs will be hoping Brentford evaluate the possibility of losing Raya for nothing next summer and lower their price tag, however, it is apparent his manager, Thomas Frank, thinks very highly of him:

"We are very happy with David here, everybody knows he is a £40million-plus goalkeeper if anyone is interested. There is a possibility he will maybe leave this summer for the right price. If that happens we need to be prepared like we are at left-back, right-back, striker."