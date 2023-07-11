Tottenham Hotspur are a "sleeping giant" if a multi-billionaire ownership group stepped up to buy the club according to Mark Goldbridge.

Are Tottenham Hotspur a "sleeping giant"?

It's no secret now that Spurs are regularly the butt of rival fan's jokes about their lack of success and silverware, with it now being 15 years since the club last won a trophy; the Carling Cup back in 2008 courtesy of a 2-1 victory against rivals Chelsea.

Since then, it's been a story of nearly and almost from the north London side, with some fantastic sides under managers like Harry Redknapp and Mauricio Pochettino falling short in the big moments. Moments such as "St Totteringhams Day" in 2016 as well as Moussa Sissoko's handball in the first minute of the club's only-ever Champions League final often leading to the side being branded as bottlers. However, this hasn't always been the case with Spurs.

Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, Tottenham were a powerful force in the English game. The side was one of the country's trailblazers in Europe, being the first English side to win any European trophy in 1963 with the Cup Winners Cup, as well as being the first English side to win the UEFA Cup in 1972. Spurs ultimately finished their strongest era in the club's history by adding two league cups, three FA Cups and the last first-division title the club won in the 1960/61 campaign.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Goldbridge revealed that he believes should someone like Elon Musk or Qatar purchase Spurs, they could break out from their "sleeping giant" state. The presenter also stated that if he was a multi-billionaire owner looking to buy a football club, Tottenham would be his choice.

"If you look at Spurs, and you look at the stadium and you look at the fact they are a London club, he's right, they are a sleeping giant if someone like Abu Dhabi or Elon Musk or Qatar or someone like that. But they are the next club that if I was a multi-billionaire and I was looking at what Newcastle and Man City have done, Spurs would be it.

"They've already got the stadium, they've already got the infrastructure, they've got the fans, they are based in London. You buy the club and all you need to do is spend money on transfers."

Could Tottenham Hotspur be the next Manchester City?

Should a rich ownership group take over the reins at Spurs, the club have all the potential to get back to the heights of the 60s and 70s.

As Goldbridge alluded to, the infrastructure at the club is already complete to almost the highest level in Europe. The Tottenham Hotspur stadium which was opened in 2019 is spoken about as one of the best and most innovative stadiums in the world, whilst the club's Hotspur Way training ground has been lauded for its environmental protection and sustainability qualities. The fanbase that the club has would also only grow in size as well, whilst being situated in north London could give many prospective buyers a simple goal to aim for: usurp Arsenal and become the best team in North London.

Due to the quality of the infrastructure at the club, the main focus from new owners initially would be investing in the playing squad. According to Goldbridge, Spurs have a lot of room within Financial Fair Play to work with due to the club not spending as much as other sides in recent years. All these factors together make Spurs a potentially terrifying prospect for the rest of the league should a takeover happen.

Earlier this year, rumours circulated about both a potential bid to buy the entirety of the club as well as a potential minority investment however neither of those rumours have come to fruition. Yet, as tensions continue to grow between the fanbase and the current ownership group ENIC, a takeover that could wake up the sleeping giant could be on the cards sooner rather than later